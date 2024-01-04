The story of Ali Banat, a billionaire who donated all his wealth after being diagnosed with cancer

#story #Ali #Banat #billionaire #donated #wealth #diagnosed #cancer

When they have abundant wealth, some people may use it to fulfill their needs and even go on a spree. However, there are quite a few who use their wealth to give charity and help people in need.

That’s what a generous man named Ali Banat did. A source of inspiration, Ali Banat is a successful entrepreneur from Sydney, Australia. He made his fortune from security and electronics companies.

Through social media, the man born in 1982 often shows his luxurious life. However, his life changed 180 degrees when the doctor told Ali that he had cancer in 2015. The doctor said that Ali only had seven months to live.

Not getting lost in sadness, Ali Banat called the illness he was suffering from a ‘gift’. He saw being diagnosed with cancer as an opportunity to change his lifestyle.

(sound/sound)

Also Read:  3FM DJs Barend van Deelen and Wijnand Speelman shave their heads for 50,000 euros | Stars

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Don’t just call it a desert, it was once green there! Here is the drought story of the Sahara Desert…
Don’t just call it a desert, it was once green there! Here is the drought story of the Sahara Desert…
Posted on
Britney Spears denies making album: ‘Write for other artists’ | Music
Britney Spears denies making album: ‘Write for other artists’ | Music
Posted on
Only eight “Rally1” cars will start in the Monte Carlo Rally this year – Motoru sports – Sportacentrs.com
Only eight “Rally1” cars will start in the Monte Carlo Rally this year – Motoru sports – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
Exercise routines according to age
Exercise routines according to age
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News