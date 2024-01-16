The story of Amálka, the child with harlequin ichthyosis

#story #Amálka #child #harlequin #ichthyosis

Amálka had a difficult start in life. Harlequin ichthyosis is a very rare disease and it is no wonder that at first even the doctors had no idea what little Amálka actually brought into the world. “It wasn’t clear at first what was wrong with her skin, the doctors told us that her fingers were fused together, it was bad and there was only a small chance that she would survive,” recalls Kristýna Ježková, Amálča’s mother.

The first months in the hospital

They spent a month after the birth with the little girl in a hospital in Hradec Králové and then they were transferred to Brno. “I was at the department for mothers, Amálka at ARO. I came to see her every three hours and the only thing I could do for her was express milk,” recalls Kristýna.

Amálka spent the first two months of her life in the hospital, doctors tried to find suitable treatment for her. “But they simply didn’t know. Maybe there are more harlequins in the country, but even if it is, it is a very rare and rare disease. It was challenging, as a family we needed some direction, something to hold on to. When my husband and I remember that period even after almost 10 years, our eyes fill with tears,” says the now mother of five.

Ichthyosis, when the skin grows too fast

The disease has several types, from mild to moderate to severe. But all of them are characterized by the fact that the patient’s skin grows several times faster than normal and is manifested by peeling scales. These skin deposits need to be sanded off and then the skin should be extremely lubricated with a large amount of cream. It dries out quickly, can crack to the point of bleeding, and inflammations often form. Some patients consume a kilo of body cosmetics in a month, others easily up to ten. “It’s the opposite of butterfly wing disease. With them, the skin must be cared for as much as possible, and with ichthyosis, it must be removed as much as possible, so that the patients feel comfortable, because, in layman’s terms, they are overgrown with skin,” explains Hanka Kadlecová, founder of the Ichthyosis Association.

A demanding lubrication routine

A key part of skin care with ichthyosis is its frequent, daily lubrication and sanding. Today, it is easier with the passage of time, because they have it as a fixed routine, moreover, Amálka is already at an age when she helps and can clean herself. “We get up at five in the morning and take intensive care of our skin until seven o’clock. We take care of her eyes, nose and ears so she can hear, and fix her face to make it look pretty. Then at seven it starts to be cleaned and it lasts until half past eight,” Kristýna describes their daily care. Then the body needs to be lubricated at school at noon, with which Amálka’s assistant helps, and of course in the evening, which takes about half an hour.

“On Sundays, a big bath is taken, from morning until lunch, or if Amálka wants to sleep, she takes a bath after lunch, and it can last until five or six in the evening. We do a head wrap once every 14 days, and that adds another two hours,” Kristýna describes life with the disease. One kilogram of body cream is enough for Amálka for two days, and the expenses for cosmetics thus climb to tens of thousands per month.

Due to the large layer of skin, proper thermoregulation does not work in patients with ichthyosis, and therefore there is a frequent risk of overheating. “When Amálka waits for me for just a moment and forgets to unbutton her jacket in the winter, she immediately goes into a state of collapse. It is necessary to keep an eye on it,” describes Amálča’s mother. In the summer, it is the most demanding, and Amálka can only go out in the morning or in the evening, during the day she must be at home in an air-conditioned room.

Amálka manages the impossible

When Amálka was born, her fingers were fused together and it was not known whether she would be able to move them. Kristýn and her husband Amálka bandaged their hands and with the help of bandages and ointments they managed to gradually stretch their fingers. With further practice, the hand began to function normally. “This was a huge win for us, because a lot of other possibilities opened up for us and Amálka can handle ordinary things. We keep saying he’s a prodigy. He skis, plays the violin and is not afraid to go out in front of people and sing in a choir. It’s amazing how much he can do,” says Kristýna.

And how do they cope with their husband? “There are worse and better days, but we’re doing well. In those 9 years, we have experience, and if something doesn’t seem right on our skin, we are able to react before the disease turns into a bigger infection. It just keeps getting better and better. At the same time, children are our driving force and we are grateful that our dream of a large family has not faded away. We live for each other, that is our strength. In addition, we are lucky to have great people around us who support us, for which we are very grateful. And one of them is Hanka Kadlecová from the Ichthyosis Association,” concludes Kristýna Ježková.

