the strangest bans introduced for tourists in 2023

While some of the rules seemed self-evident (restricting cruise ships, increasing tourist taxes and limiting the number of visitors), others gained enormous attention thanks to the ingenuity of authorities and residents, reports Euronews.

Here are some of the weirdest rules passed this year to help deal with over-tourism.

Towels are prohibited

Tourists flocked to Sardinia’s famous beaches in droves this summer, prompting the authorities to impose a number of regulations. Among them are restrictions on the number of visitors and time. However, Pelosa beach on the west coast also prohibits towels, so you should bring mats when sunbathing, which collect and carry less sand off the beach.

Sardinia’s famous pink Spiaggia Rosa beach in 2023 it remained generally prohibited: a 500-euro fine is imposed for walking on it, and a 3,500-euro fine for stealing sand.

Fines for music on beaches

Earlier this year, Portuguese beachgoers were warned they could face fines of up to 36,000 for playing music too loudly. fines amounting to EUR.

The National Maritime Administration (AMN) has banned the use of portable speakers, which used to blare loud tunes that disturbed locals and tourists.

Playing ball games (except in designated areas), camping outside campsites, and making bonfires are also prohibited on AMN-supervised beaches.

Underwear is prohibited in public places

Seville, Spain, has announced that it will crack down on singles and hen parties this year. A law has been passed to prevent “indecent acts” in public places.

The authorities plan to ban wearing underwear in public and wearing costumes with sexist inscriptions. There was also a ban on displaying or inciting “indecent exhibitionism”.

Portofino – selfie ban

Portofino, a small seaside town on the Italian Riviera, has become a tourist attraction, and the locals are beginning to feel the strain. In the summer, the city faces an influx of visitors blocking the roads and sidewalks to take the best possible selfie.

In order to combat this, the mayor of Portofino introduced no-parking zones during the summer months this year. Anyone caught loitering on the quay for too long between 10:30 and 18:00 can be fined €270.

But Portofino is not the only town struggling with selfie fans. The backdrop of the Austrian mountain town of Hallstatt is said to be the inspiration for Disney’s Frozen, drawing more than a million tourists to the area each year, many eager to snap a selfie with the stunning view.

This year, the residents of the town got so tired of tourists posing that they built a fence to prevent visitors from taking pictures. It was later removed following an outcry on social media, but it was hoped that the barrier would prevent people from congregating at one popular photo spot and disturbing the peace of residents.

Fake warning signs on Spanish beaches

And finally, one of the strangest tourism bans actually turned out to be fake. Activists have put up fake warning signs on Mallorca’s beaches to scare away English-speaking tourists.

Some posters warned of “dangerous jellyfish,” “falling rocks” or sewage-contaminated seawater. Others said the beach was closed, with a “no swimming” symbol underneath. Another sign warns that it takes several hours to get there, even though the ocean is less than 100 meters away.

However, a few small lines of text in Catalan below it revealed to the locals that these warnings were not real.

They explained that “the problem is not rockfalls, but mass tourism” or that “the beach is open to everyone except foreigners and jellyfish”.