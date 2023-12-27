The Streamers’ Christmas party raises 1.3 million for War Child | Show

#Streamers #Christmas #party #raises #million #War #Child #Show

From Flappie to Guardian Angel, from Santa Claus is coming to town to Anton in Tirol and from Fix You to Atje for the atmosphere, there is no lack of variety on Tuesday evening in the Winter Efteling. The Streamers gave their second Christmas concert there in 2021 after the premiere. Just like then without an audience, especially for viewers at home. It was a cheerful show that earned War Child 1.3 million euros in donations.

Alexander van Eenennaam 26-12-23, 22:47 Last update: 26-12-23, 22:53

