“The streaming war is over” This SVOD service has annihilated the competition and completely dominates the market

"The streaming war is over" This SVOD service has annihilated the competition and totally dominates the market

Published on 01/16/2024 at 2:33 p.m.

The SVOD market (acronym for “subscription video on demand”) is, like video games, one of the most competitive in recent years for everything relating to general public entertainment. Many historical players are investing in this area in the hope of conquering it, but… “the streaming war is over” according to some experts.

Netflix, le Roi du streaming

Netflix can boast in 2024 of being the leading SVOD service in the world, far ahead of competition that is struggling to catch up. Some rivals have even thrown in the towel and accepted their coming defeat. Amazon Prime Video seems to be the only player that can compete with Netflix, without being on an equal footing. The streaming platform bearing the red N has nearly 250 million subscribers (which is equivalent to the total subscribers of Disney+ and Max combined) compared to 200 million for its main competitor.

In 2023, all major North American firms have spent “lavishly” to gain market share without really succeeding in meeting their objectives. 5 billion US dollars thus went up in smoke without the returns on investment meeting the expectations of shareholders. Netflix represented 7.4% of the time spent by Americans in front of TV, cable and SVOD services on Thanksgiving compared to only 3.4% for Prime Video.

Netflix dominates the streaming industry and its new “with advertising” offer launched in 2023 has allowed it to increase its lead over the competition. For 5.99 euros/month, subscribers can enjoy the catalog and original programs in HD on 2 screens simultaneously in exchange for advertisements broadcast before and during viewing. And it was a real success with no less than 23 million people having subscribed to this offer so far.

All these highly strategic decisions associated with internationally oriented content production (Japan, USA, South Korea, France, Spain, etc.) have boosted Netflix’s stock which is now worth 500 dollars (compared to $200 in 2022). Finally, entertainment giants including Disney, Warner Bros. and Universal ended up capitulating by granting the broadcasting rights for major films and series to their main rival in the hope of attracting subscribers in a second step.

This is the case of Warner and its DC Extended Universe. David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. hopes that “people come back and want to see the full package of DC films and the only place they can do that is at home.” However, the trend is no longer towards an increase in subscriptions. On the contrary, spectators want to save money. In the USA, 25% of American subscribers to the main SVOD services (AppleTV+, Amazon Prime Video, Max, Peacock, Paramount+, Netflix, Hulu and Disney+) have separated from at least three of them in recent years.

