“The struggle is to organize the country’s economy as best as possible” – João Lourenço

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, defended this Thursday, 14th, a better economic structure for the production of necessary goods and the creation of more jobs.

João Lourenço was speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the new Minister of Economy and Planning, Victor Hugo Guilherme, and Secretary of State for the Environment, Yuri Walter de Sousa Santos.

According to the Head of State, “the struggle is to organize the country’s economy as best as possible, diversifying sources of income and seeking to produce more and more goods and services, reduce imports and increase exports”.