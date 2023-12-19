The student who was crushed to death in Odorheiu Secuiesc was going to turn 18 at Christmas. His mother is a nurse and treated his colleagues injured in the tragedy

#student #crushed #death #Odorheiu #Secuiesc #turn #Christmas #mother #nurse #treated #colleagues #injured #tragedy

Video

The tragedy at the high school in Harghita is the result of a series of human errors and carelessness. A child who was supposed to turn 18 on Christmas Day has died, and another 17-year-old girl is in a critical condition in a hospital bed. The collapsed building in the yard of the Tamasi Aron High School, the third in terms of performance in the county, belongs to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese and was rented by the City Hall to accommodate around a hundred students. The only one who has so far taken responsibility for the tragedy is the school director who has resigned.

By Claudiu Loghin on 19.12.2023, 19:31

Ligia Deca, Minister of Education: Whoever is guilty will bear the consequences!

David was 17 years old and was going to celebrate his coming of age in less than a week, right on Christmas Day. He was always smiling and the whole community knew him. He had started driving school. He also played handball at the city club and had training scheduled at 5:00 p.m. It’s not enough.

“Rest in peace, David!”

Boy: A boy noticed that the ceiling was starting to crack and went to the lady who was on duty in the boarding school to warn the others. Just when he got back the building collapsed.

Dozens of firefighters, policemen and mountain rescuers start a race against the clock. A search and rescue dog is sent to find those trapped under the rubble. A drone with thermal imaging is also raised to identify the victims.

Colonel Cristian Mureșan, ISU Harghita: The four people were inside, with different activities. They alerted, as far as I understand, the pedagogue and tried to get out from among them.

97 students were accommodated in the building. The boarding school in Odorheiul Secuiesc is over a hundred years old and did not have a sewage system. When it rained, the wall of the building was a dam, and the water accumulated and seeped into the walls. The work should have solved the problem.

Claudiu Loghin, Observer reporter: The excavation was done on the southeast facade of the boarding school building. The construction company’s machines excavated the earth along the entire length of this facade to a depth of two meters.

Lazlo Sandor, owner of the company that carried out the works-reporter: In the morning I told the boys that let’s do it quickly, let’s put the insulation!

– For what reason?

– That winter is coming and let’s do the work.

The resistance structure of the building no longer had support and gave way. Three girls were on the first floor, while David had the room on the ground floor. He had no chance.

The boy was studying drawing at the Arts High School. Colleagues and teachers are shocked. “Such a tragedy should not have happened. A young life full of dreams, ruined. Rest in peace, David!” was the school’s message.

Colleague David: He was a soulful, funny man. It’s a shame that something like this happened, it hit me and impressed me. As well as those around me, in the class. He was a very soulful man.

One of the first firefighters who arrived at the scene was David’s neighbor.

Zoltan, volunteer firefighter-reporter: I didn’t sleep at all.

– Didn’t you sleep?

– It was a disaster. Especially since the boy was also our neighbor. At 18, suddenly.

Lazlo, David’s roommate, left the dorm just minutes before the collapse. He left his friend in bed, he was resting.

Laszlo Barna, David’s roommate: It was just me and my roommate. Right then, before tragedy struck. At 15.25, I left for Romanian class. I said hello to David, left and within three minutes everything was already collapsed.

Fekete Örs, Salvamont Harghita coordinator: The boy was in bed. It was a bunk bed and everything was on it.

David’s uncle: They couldn’t get in there, people had to dig up sand and bricks to find him.

David’s mother is an emergency room nurse at the city hospital. Her son’s three colleagues, injured as a result of the disaster, also passed through her hands. One of the students was transferred last night to Târgu Mureş in serious condition.

Mariana Negoiță, spokeswoman for the County Emergency Clinical Hospital: She is in critical condition, she is sedated for analgesia and neuroprotection, she is intubated, hemodynamically unstable. Unfortunately, the doctors’ prognosis is extremely reserved.

The human errors that led to the disaster were chained. In the morning, the workers dug near the foundation. After six hours, part of the building collapses. The first victims are taken out in time by the rescuers, only one of them is in a serious condition, but he is stable at the hands of the doctors. David is found after two hours.

Local: We are talking about human lives! What happens here? Who gives authorization for such works? Do not dig in a stone and rubble foundation. two meters, you put the concrete in, move on. You don’t have to go to school for that. The only cause, the excavations. Not the old building.

Most of the students from the dormitory were taken over by their families last night, and the rest of the children will be accommodated in another boarding school in the city.

10:00 AM: Excavations at the foundation have begun.

TIME: 16.30: The outer wall of the boarding school collapses. Four children are trapped under the rubble.

TIME: 17:00: Three girls are found by rescuers, one of them in cardio-respiratory arrest.

TIME: 18.40: David is pulled out from under the rubble, unconscious, not responding to resuscitation maneuvers.

Boy: I was with my roommate and we were scared. I thought there was a fire. When I got here and saw what actually happened I started to cry.

Witness: I heard the noise and it was a bad dust. I called 112, I called the emergency services, I went down and kept in touch with one girl and I heard two more.

David’s aunt: He went to school, there, to boarding school. He was tired and went to sleep.

Lazlo Sandor, the owner of the company that carried out the works-reporter: Are you sorry for what happened?

– Yeah sure! It is a big problem that a boy died and it is a big problem.

Szasz Gaspad, surveyor: Regardless of whether the respective land is there or is set aside, mud does not hold such a building anyway. If nobody did anything and we continued to use it, it would receive more water and in March, when the snow melts and there is heavy rain, the whole building could have collapsed. The bureaucracy and the system are to blame! We don’t have time to work when the land is dry, we don’t have time to go gradually, that it is December, that the work must be finished, that if the work is not finished, the money is lost. Why do we have to wait months for a signature?

Reporter-Laczko Gyorgy, high school director: How were those excavations done, next to the foundation? Can’t you tell us? It’s important.

– No, I don’t know.

From the side of the high school, was it not seen that they were digging next to the foundation, right next to the foundation?

Petres Sándor, prefect of Harghita: The details must be in the building permit. It will have to be checked if it was released under legal conditions, if it was respected.

Observer Events The student who died crushed in Odorheiu Secuiesc was going to turn 18 at Christmas. His mother is a nurse and treated his colleagues injured in the tragedy