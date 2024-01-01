the study of female doctors in Spain (WOMEDS) – Health Management and Economics

#study #female #doctors #Spain #WOMEDS #Health #Management #Economics

The persistent underrepresentation of women in leadership positions in medicine is well known, but poorly documented globally. There is some evidence of the gender gap in academia, medical society leadership, or specific problems in some specialties. However, there is no research that analyzes all medical specialties together and reports the glass ceiling from a 360º perspective that includes positions in academia, research, professional organizations and clinical activity.. Additionally, most studies have an American perspective and we wonder if a European country’s perspective might be different.

The WOmen in MEDicine in Spain (WOMEDS) project aims to describe and characterize, in a systematic and detailed manner, gender bias in the medical profession in Spain in order to follow its evolution over time and contribute to prioritizing policies. of genre.

In recent decades, there has been a steady increase in the number and percentage of women in medicine, resulting in a more feminized profession. However, female representation in decision-making positions remains low globally. [ 1 , 2 ].

In academic careers, women are underrepresented internationally, especially in management positions [ 3 , 4 , 5 ]. Similarly, in many medical societies of various specialties, gender inequality persists, not in terms of membership but in terms of recognition and appointment to leadership positions. [ 6 ]. Furthermore, in academic medicine, including research and teaching, women are underrepresented internationally. In the United States, women are less likely to be promoted to associate professors, full professors, and department chairs, and this bias has persisted, widening the gap in recent years for the full professorship. [ 7 , 8 ]. These indicators highlight the existing gender inequality in medical professional societies. Other indicators include the underrepresentation of women on medical board members, relevant roles in conference programs, and prominent positions in teaching and publishing. Discrimination is not always explicit; There is evidence that gender-differentiated language is used in the context of international medical conferences. For example, women tend to introduce speakers using their professional title, regardless of gender, while men introduce speakers with professional titles less often than men. [ 9 , 10 ]. Female physicians continue to face numerous challenges in medicine, ranging from implicit bias to barriers to promotion, accountability, and pay gaps. Consequently, although equal numbers of men and women graduate from medical school, only a small fraction of female physicians advance to medical leadership positions. [ 11 , 12 ].

There is gender inequality in the academic publishing system, with a systematic underrepresentation of women as authors, referees and editors [ 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 ]. Gender bias in scientific publications and its causes or mechanisms have been studied in different fields. The composition of the editorial committees and the group of referees by gender could make a difference. It has also been investigated whether editorial processes, which are a set of interrelated decisions, can have any direct or indirect effect on the lower rate of publications by women. A recent study that examined gender bias in 145 peer-reviewed scientific journals surprisingly found that manuscripts written by women consistently received more positive reviews and that manuscripts with a higher proportion of women among authors were more often accepted, although there are some differences between research fields. investigation [ 17 ]. Additionally, the study found that women consistently participate less in peer review and are rarely appointed to prestigious editorial positions. In December 2017, the Lancet group launched the #LancetWomen project, focusing on the role of women in editing, reviewing and writing articles. Following their findings, some of the group’s magazines have expanded their editorial boards to include more women. [ 18 ].

Although the international evidence is extensive, gender bias in medicine has not been adequately studied in Spain. Local studies focusing on specific medical specialties have pointed to pronounced inequality in both healthcare practice and academic medicine [ 15 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24 , 25 ].

In the 2015-2016 academic year, 65.7% of medical students in Spain were women, and in the 2020-2021 academic year, that percentage increased to 69.4%. [ 26 ]. Currently, more than half of the doctors in Spain are women (around 58%), and this trend is increasing [ 12 , 27 ]. This percentage is higher among doctors aged 35 or younger (67%) and varies according to the autonomous communities, from 341/100,000 inhabitants in Melilla to 575 in Aragón. In 2021, more than 60% of doctors working in the public network of hospitals and health centers were women, with variability related to different specialties [ 28 ]. There are still no official figures available on the number of doctors working in private practice in Spain.

To learn more about the current representation of women in leadership roles and expand our understanding of gender challenges in Spain, the Women in MEDICINE in Spain (WOMEDS) project was initiated. The main objective of this project is to systematically and exhaustively describe and characterize gender bias in the medical profession in Spain, in order to follow its evolution over time and contribute to prioritizing gender policies. The project focuses on the clinical setting but also has implications for professional organizations, academia and research. Four groups of indicators were established: (i) health; (ii) scientific and professional bodies (medical councils, medical associations and medical congresses); (iii) academic career (universities); and (iv) research career, with regard to doctors in each specialty

Methods

We retrieved data for calendar years 2019-2021 from various sources and selected surveys. We constructed four groups of indicators to describe leadership positions in the medical profession: (i) health leadership by specialty and region; (ii) leadership in scientific and professional organizations; (iii) academic career; and (iv) leadership in clinical research activity. As a summary measure, we report the proportions of women, calculated as the percentage of women in specific senior positions divided by the percentage of women in the relevant population.

Results

We found gender inequality in leadership positions in all four settings. During the observed period, only 27.6% of hospital department heads were women, compared to 61.1% of medical staff. Ten of the 46 medical societies grouped in the Spanish Federation of Medical Societies (FACME) (21.7%) had a female president at some point during the study period, and only 4 annual congresses had ratios of female speakers greater than 1. Women were overrepresented in the lowest positions and underrepresented in senior academic positions. Only 26% and 27%, respectively, of department heads and deans were women. Requests for public funding for research projects are led by women in only 45% of cases, and the budget granted to women in public calls was 24.3% lower than that of men.

Discussion

There is limited evidence in the literature on gender inequality in medicine in Spain. To address this knowledge gap, the WOMEDS project was created. Its main objective is to provide valuable information on gender inequality in the field of medicine in Spain and contribute to ongoing efforts to promote gender equality. To achieve this, we plan to collect annual data to monitor the evolution of gender bias in leadership positions over time. The project focuses on presenting data and defining indicators related to various areas, including medical practice, the representation of women in visible and influential roles within scientific and professional organizations, academia and research. Whenever possible, indicators were analyzed by medical specialty and by region. The data presented in this article covers the period from 2019 to 2021 and will be openly accessible through the project website at:

Our analysis of data from 2019 to 2021 confirms significant gender inequality in leadership position within the medical field in Spain in the four settings examined. These findings align with previous studies that have consistently highlighted the lack of adequate representation and integration of women in senior positions within the healthcare sector. [ 2 , 30 ]. Even as women gain greater access to the medical profession, disparity in leadership positions persists, underscoring the ongoing challenge of achieving gender equality in these areas.

A study focusing on women’s leadership positions in various health professions in Spain, including nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy, medicine, dentistry, podiatry and psychology, reveals that only 16% of medical societies had a female president in 2014, compared to 77% of nursing societies [ 21 ].

Among primary care societies, there was a higher proportion of women in executive positions (55%) compared to societies associated with hospital care specialties (28%) .

A subsequent survey conducted five years later indicated that women were more represented in secondary leadership positions, such as deputy secretary (or secretary in societies without deputy secretaries), member, vice president and vice dean. The percentage of women in presidential or dean positions was only 2% and 6%, respectively [ 31 ]. These findings highlight the current need to continue efforts to achieve gender equity in leadership positions in Spain. .

Our study did not reveal a consistent pattern of feminization across specialties within the public health system. However, it is important to recognize that data were only available from seven AACCs, which represents a limitation of this indicator. One specialty, preventive medicine, showed a clear advantage for female leadership, while some others (neurosurgery, pulmonology, and clinical neurophysiology) had WRs greater than or equal to 1 in every three AACC analyzed. It is crucial to recognize that gender does not correlate with intellectual competence, but women are often viewed less favorably than men, particularly in surgical disciplines. Our findings indicated that half of the specialties with low women’s empowerment in the public health system came from the surgical field, which is consistent with previous reports from other countries. [ 32 , 33 ]. This concern begins at a very early stage, as 75% of medical students aspiring to pursue surgical careers report receiving verbal discouragement. [ 34 ] . The probability of female doctors accessing the most in-demand specialties in Spain has been negatively influenced by the changes introduced in the selection process for medical residencies in 2010. The main change was an increase in the importance given to the results of the resident doctor (MIR). test scores, at the expense of the weight given to university medical studies. Specifically, the weight given to the MIR exam increased from 75 to 90%, while the contribution of the average grade decreased from 25 to 10%. [ 35 ].

The considerable variation in the WRs of senior public health system officials among AACCs emphasizes areas where improvements can be made. It is possible to carry out a comparative evaluation exercise by examining the case of Navarra, where no evidence of gender bias in senior positions was found. Our research provides valuable information by identifying AACCs that demonstrate greater gender equity. Regional HR managers in other regions can learn from your success and gain insight into the factors that contribute to it. Furthermore, by comparing the four settings, our study can help establish priorities for action among the different ministries and government agencies responsible for implementing measures.

Our study revealed clear gender inequality at national medical conferences. Of the 36 Spanish societies that provided data from the annual conferences held during the study period, only 4 medical societies had a WR greater than one for female speakers. Similarly, only five societies reported a WR greater than one for scientific committee members, indicating a significant imbalance against women. Furthermore, during the entire 2019-2021 period, only 3 medical associations in Spain had a female president. These findings align with data published by international societies, such as the European Society of Medical Oncology, which also highlighted a significant underrepresentation of women as invited speakers at oncology conferences and as members of oncology society boards of directors. [ 36 ] .

In addition, we also identified a gender gap in senior leadership positions and institutional representation within official medical colleges, medical academies, and provincial universities.. It is common to see a man as president and a woman as vice president or secretary in most medical organizations. These results are consistent with evidence from around the world. [ 3 , 8 , 37 , 38 , 39 , 40 , 41 ] and within Spain [ 19 , 20 , 21 , 23 , 24 ]as documented in previous studies.

The situation in universities is worrying, with a surprising lack of women in leadership positions, according to other studies carried out both in Spain and elsewhere. [ 30 , 42 , 43 ]. The lack of women in senior positions is striking, as demonstrated by the fact that in 2020, only 9 of 39 Spanish medical schools had female deans, compared to only two in 2010. [ 44 ]. These findings align with existing literature, which also highlights the presence of gender stereotypes in the highest-ranking deanship positions in US medical schools, where men primarily hold clinical affairs and research deanships, while women are most commonly found in admissions, diversity affairs, faculty affairs deans, and student affairs [ 45 ]. Additionally, our research identified a gender gap in applications for ISCIII-funded research projects, with fewer applications submitted by women. Additionally, women experienced lower success rates and received less average funding, which is consistent with evidence found globally. [ 43 , 46 , 47 ]. These disparities in research funding could potentially contribute to the gender inequality observed in female-first-authored manuscripts in scientific fields. [ 13 ]. Based on these inequalities observed in Spain, we propose the implementation of active positive discrimination policies in calls for research projects in the medical field. This suggestion is in line with other authors who have recommended proactive efforts to promote gender equity in high-ranking job positions. [ 48 ]. Recommendations for funders have also been put forward, such as describing the ideal candidate in gender-neutral terms in grant proposals and guidelines for reviewers, urging institutions to address potential gender inequalities (e.g. salaries), and asking recommenders to focus on objective research of the applicant. registration instead of irrelevant personal circumstances [ 48 ].

Thanks to the #LancetWomen initiative, which called for articles that address gender equality in science, medicine and global health, important debates have been initiated about the representation, experience and promotion of women in these fields [ 49 ]. Several strategies have been proposed to promote gender diversity and inclusion in medicine, emphasizing the need for comprehensive interventions that address structural and systemic changes rather than focusing solely on individual attitudes and behaviors. [ 50 , 51 ]. These strategies include treating gender equality as an innovation challenge, changing institutional norms, fostering a culture of personal responsibility for change, implementing behavioral guidelines and action plans, and establishing organizational accountability. A key issue identified is the limited visibility of women in senior leadership positions within medical organisations, making it difficult to provide role models for future generations. [ 39 ]. A common pattern observed in various areas of analysis, including scientific societies, professional associations, and medical schools, is the predominance of men in visible leadership positions and institutional representatives (e.g., president, dean), while women in They are often found in lower-ranking positions. positions (e.g. vice president, committee members). This bias is persistent and significant. An important objective of this study is to raise awareness of this problem and contribute to its resolution. In fact, completing the questionnaires played a crucial role in making some societies and institutions aware of the gender gap for the first time.

The study has several strengths and limitations. Among its strengths, it is the first exhaustive study that contains primary and recent data on various aspects of the medical professions in Spain. This allowed us to report a comprehensive scenario of gender inequality in medicine in Spain. There are no similar studies published; Most articles focus on specific areas (e.g. women in academia) or a specific specialty, but do not cover all angles (clinical practice, research, academia, and management) and different specialties at the same time.

However, there are certain limitations to consider. The study lacks historical data, which prevents analyzing the evolution of gender inequality over time. However, the WOMEDS project aims to continue collecting annual data to follow the evolution of gender bias in the medical profession in Spain. Another limitation is the absence of relevant information such as age and ethnicity, which are known to play an important role in career advancement. Furthermore, the intersectionality of gender with race, ethnicity, caste or religion further exacerbates the disadvantage experienced in different parts of the world. [ 3 ]. Another possible limitation is the bias associated with the sources of information, particularly with regard to medical specialties. Additionally, the granularity and detail of responses varied across medical societies. Currently, the research data only covers one program, but there are plans to expand the WOMEDS project with additional indicators and new collaborators who are willing to publicly share their own data for the analysis of gender bias and its evolution over time.

Conclusion

In all the areas analyzed, leadership positions continue to be mostly occupied by men despite the feminization of medicine in Spain. Serious gender inequality required urgent interventions within a defined time horizon. These measures must affect all levels, from national or regional regulation to changes in organizational culture or incentives in specific organizations.