The super cup determines the strongest team

COSFA and FTM aim for victory in the supercup warned at the end of January 2024

Scheduled to be played towards the end of January 2024, the rugby super cup, which will be played at the Maki Andohatapenaka stadium, serves to determine according to the opinion of supporters the strongest team in the men’s premier division. This qualification goes for the current year and both teams are ready to win without concession to achieve glory.

The supercup will pit FT Manjakaray, 2023 Madagascar champion against the Armed Forces Omnisports Club (Cosfa.), winner of the Madagascar Cup, last Sunday at the Maki Andohatapenaka stadium.

“It will be the revenge match for us. But above all, we would have liked Malagasy Rugby to give us a little time so as not to tire the players too much. The players deserve a break to breathe better and recover better, otherwise it’s useless,” says Antonio Andrianiaina Rabearison, coach of FT Manjakaray.

Tired

For the year 2023, FT Manjakaray showed its consistency in terms of results and the team remained undefeated during all its championship matches. With four matches played, the club has totaled four victories, with a goal difference of +158, 34 tries, one red card and four yellow cards.

“The supercup will be an opportunity for us, FT Manjakaray, to wash away the insult of the lost semi-final in the Madagascar Cup. Honestly, we are tired, because in the space of three matches the two teams faced each other. Anyway, we are ready to play against Cosfa but if the match takes place, we would like a foreign referee to officiate.

For their part, the Cosfa soldiers, who defeated the Antananarivo-Renivohitra Sports and Cultural Union (USCAR) in the final of the Madagascar Cup on Sunday, are pumped up. They managed to restore the balance by beating FTM in the semi-final and both teams are one win away for this year 2023.

Jean Christian Yves Niaina Andriamanantenasoa, known as Rabl, captain of Cosfa, explained that this will be the first official match of the year. “As soldiers, we are always ready to go into battle, and the objective is to win the supercup, for the honor of the club,” he concludes.

Donné Raherinjatovo