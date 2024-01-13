The superfood that reduces cholesterol, helps clean the arteries and is especially recommended for women over 50

#superfood #reduces #cholesterol #helps #clean #arteries #recommended #women

Cereals, these natural foods, abundant in vitamins, minerals, fiber, healthy fats and proteins, They offer a complete combination of essential nutrients to maintain vitality and well-being in your daily life. Additionally, they play a crucial role in promoting arterial health and improving blood circulation.

Today, we will highlight the role played one of those cereals that are gaining more and more popularity in Spanish breakfasts. This cereal is essential for reducing blood pressure, keeping our arteries clean and benefiting women’s health. Do you know what is it about?

The cereal that reduces cholesterol and helps clean arteries

As explained by the Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN)it is recommended to consume six or more servings of oatmeal a day. The reason? The oats It is a first-class nutritional treasure due to its abundant fiber, its contribution of B complex vitamins, and its richness in essential minerals such as iron and magnesium. However, its most notable feature is its ability to reduce cholesterol levels and contribute to cardiovascular well-being.

What benefits does this cereal contain?

The oats, a highly nutritious and versatile food, offers a wide range of health benefits. Is a valuable source of complex carbohydrates that provide sustained energy and stabilize blood sugar levels. Its richness in fiberboth soluble and insoluble, contributes to the reduction of cholesterol and improves digestive health.

Additionally, it contains essential proteinshealthy fats such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, as well as a variety of vitamins (B1, B5, B6, folic acid), minerals (magnesium, phosphorus, manganese, iron, zinc), antioxidants, avenalic acid and phytochemicals, all these components collaborate in cell protection and hormone regulation, while phytosterols present in oats They contribute to cardiovascular health by reducing cholesterol absorption in the intestine.

How can you clean the arteries?

As we mentioned, oats are a superfood that deserves attention for their impact on cardiovascular health and their generous amount of soluble fiber, in particular. beta-glucans. These powerful compounds have the amazing ability to create a gel in the digestive system that acts as a guardian against cholesterol and fats, preventing their absorption into the body. This phenomenon not only promotes cleansing of the arteries, but also supports overall cardiovascular health.

In addition to its ability to lower cholesterol, Oats have a positive impact on blood pressure. The soluble fiber present in oats, in addition to its benefits for cholesterol, also improves the flexibility of blood vessels, which facilitates smoother circulation and reduces tension in the arteries. This effect, in turn, reduces the risk of damage to arterial walls and promotes arterial health.

Oats are not only distinguished by their soluble fiber, but they are also rich in antioxidants, such as Aveanthramides. These antioxidants play a crucial role in protecting the cells that line the arteries against oxidative stress, a factor that can contribute to the development of cardiovascular diseases. In addition to its antioxidant capacity, Oats have anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce inflammation in the cardiovascular system.which has additional benefits for arterial health.

Raspberry, papaya and oatmeal recipe

Next, we propose a delicious recipe so you can enjoy the cereal of the moment with a nutritious and healthy dish. Do not miss it!

Raspberry, papaya and oatmeal cup.

4 people | 15 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons rolled oats, 1 tablespoon untoasted sunflower seeds

1 tablespoon hazelnuts

¼ papaya

100 g raspberries

1 natural soy yogurt

A pinch of ground cinnamon, 8 teaspoons of agave syrup

How to make a raspberry, papaya and oatmeal dessert

Start by washing the raspberries and make sure to dry them. Save half of them to use as decoration and transfer the other half to the food processor along with half of the agave syrup.

Now, Place the oat flakes in a chopper or food processor along with the cinnamon., pipes and hazelnuts. He tries not to crush them too much; What we want is to obtain a texture with pieces, not a fine powder.

After, Peel the papaya, remove the seeds and cut it in small dice.