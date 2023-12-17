The supporters of the football team from Timișoara organized the March of Heroes, in honor of the victims of the Revolution of 1989. The moment of silence at the Opera House, drowned out by a folk concert

#supporters #football #team #Timișoara #organized #March #Heroes #honor #victims #Revolution #moment #silence #Opera #House #drowned #folk #concert

The supporters of the football team from Timișoara organized the March of Heroes on Saturday evening, a tribute paid year after year to the victims of the communist repression since the beginning of the Revolution in December 1989. But, during the moment of silence, a popular music show was played on the stage, without be interrupted, reports News.ro.

Under the motto “Whoever forgets is an accomplice!”, the supporters of the football teams from Timişoara organized a march on the streets of Timişoara on Saturday evening, 34 years after the Revolution of December 1989.

They started from Piaţa Maria, where the people’s revolt began in 1989. The young people carried flowers, tricolor flags and flags of the Revolution with the old coat of arms cut out. They shouted messages such as “Heroes never die!”, “Honor to them, honor to them, to the Heroes” and “Freedom”, alongside the victory sign. The slogans from the time of the Revolution were also shouted, such as “Liberty”, “Timişoara”, “Sin, pity for the spilled blood” or “Today in Timişoara, tomorrow in the whole country”.

The young people’s first stop was, as always, at the Metropolitan Cathedral. There they shouted slogans and lit torches, then the participants of the demonstration started towards the Romanian Opera.

In front of the Opera House there was a popular music performance that covered the chanting of the marchers. The show continued even during the moment of silence.

Upset by this situation, the participants in the march started booing the show. Then, the supporters started towards the Union Square and the Revolution Memorial. The road continued to the Heroes’ Cemetery where the supporters gathered in the place where the martyrs sleep their eternal sleep.

The young people laid wreaths at the monument dedicated to the martyrs of the Revolution in Timisoara and lit candles.