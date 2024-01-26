The Supreme Court of Venezuela ratified the disqualification of María Corina Machado

#Supreme #Court #Venezuela #ratified #disqualification #María #Corina #Machado

María Corina Machado (EFE/ Rayner Peña R.)

The Supreme Court (TSJ) of Venezuela ratified on Friday a disqualification imposed by the regime on María Corina Machado, presidential candidate of an opposition faction, which prevents her from participating in elections.

Machado, a former lawmaker, won the opposition presidential primary in October with more than 90% of the vote. Her victory came despite the government announcing a 15-year disqualification from holding public office just days after she formally entered the race in June.

Machado was able to participate in the primary elections because they were organized by an independent commission, not by the Venezuelan electoral authorities.

Machado does not recognize the disqualification and has continued campaigning.

Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles (EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez)

The TSJ also ratified this Friday the 15-year disqualification against opposition leader Henrique Capriles, twice presidential candidate.

In 2017, Capriles challenged the sanction imposed for alleged administrative irregularities when he was governor of the state of Miranda (central-north). The decision was ratified after declaring without merit” the opposition’s challenge for being outside the requirements established and demanded in the Barbados Agreement. signed on October 17, 2023″.

Earlier, the TSJ authorized the journalist Leocenis García and the former deputy Richard Mardo, both opposed to the Government, to exercise public functions, through sentences in which these vetoes that had been established by the Comptroller General of the Republic were lifted. (CGR).

In the decisions, issued by the Political-Administrative Chamber, the Supreme Court indicated that both García and Mardo are “qualified to exercise public functions, without prejudice to any criminal liability that may arise.”

The decisions of the TSJ occur within the framework of the agreements signed by the Government and the opposition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) in Barbados. Based on what was signed, the parties agreed on a mechanism for the eventual resolution of the political disqualifications that prevent several anti-Chavistas from competing in elections.

Leocenis García went before the TSJ on December 7 to request a review of his disqualification and recalled, then, that he has been imprisoned “eight times” in the last 25 years, when he has opposed the Chavista Government, and has been “two years “disqualified” since he ran for the position of mayor of Caracas.

For his part, Mardo wanted to compete in 2021 for the position of mayor in a municipality in the state of Aragua (north), but could not run due to the persistence of a political disqualification imposed in 2017.

