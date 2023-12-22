The surgeon punched the patient in the head during the operation. The hospital’s explanation feels like a bad joke

Chinese authorities are investigating an incident at a hospital in which a surgeon repeatedly punched a female patient he was operating on at the time.

A video of the incident surfaced on Chinese social media this week, sparking outrage. And this despite the fact that the footage is from 2019, reports the BBC portal.

The parent group Aier China, under which the hospital falls, suspended the surgeon and dismissed the hospital’s CEO.

Aier China, which operates a chain of eye clinics, said the incident occurred during an eye operation at its hospital in the southwestern Chinese city of Guigang.

The video shows the surgeon punching the patient in the head at least three times. The patient was an 82-year-old woman and “she had an intolerance during the operation due to local anesthesia.” According to their statements, she moved her head and eyes several times.

The surgeon is said to have used a rougher method

Since the patient spoke only the local dialect and did not seem to respond to the doctor’s warnings in Mandarin, the surgeon “went to the brute method in an emergency.” Local authorities say the patient suffered bruising to her forehead.

After the operation, the hospital management apologized and compensated the woman with the sum of 500 yuan (converted to 64 euros). The patient’s son said that his mother still cannot see in her left eye after the operation. However, he added that it is not clear whether this is the result of an “untraditional” procedure.

Aier China Group said the hospital did not report the incident to headquarters. On Thursday, it announced the dismissal of the chief executive of a hospital in Kuiyang and the suspension of a surgeon who is also the hospital’s dean for “serious violations of the group’s regulations,” which included other unspecified crimes.

Although the incident took place in December 2019, it only came to public attention this week after prominent Chinese doctor Ai Fen shared CCTV footage of the operation.

Doctors were blamed for botched laparoscopic surgery, after which the patient died. More in the archive report.

