The surprising key that increases your daily happiness, according to neuroscience (and 4 ideas to achieve it)

The creativity is today one of the most appreciated values in companies. But it’s not easy to always be in creative mode. The pressure of productivity does not play in favor of this cerebral quality, which, furthermore, contributes to our happiness. Do you know that according to a survey of Adobe creative people are a 34% happier? According to neuroscientist Sara Tellerauthor of Neurocuídate, “the creativity It is the ability of the brain to make associations between concepts that are apparently distant from each other.” And he adds: “It involves expand existing optionsstop making direct and repetitive associations (already made in the past) and make new, original and unpredictable ones”.
The trend of our brain that repeat actions that have worked for us before. It’s what we do when we work under stress. However, when we are relaxed, we stop to reflect, to choose. Is he focused versus divergent thinking. According to the expert, “an investigation carried out by the NASA He looked up what percentage of creativity is genetic. Curiously, it was discovered that The number of creative people decreases with age“explains the neuroscientist. That is, with age we lose creativity. Some experts believe that it is because, by increasing our knowledge, we make fewer disruptive associations. Hence encourage curiosity be so important as we get older.
4 ways to stimulate creativity and increase happiness
According to the expert neuroscientist Sara Tellerthere are many ways to stimulate creativity.