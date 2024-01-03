The surprising key that increases your daily happiness, according to neuroscience (and 4 ideas to achieve it)

The creativity is today one of the most appreciated values ​​in companies. But it’s not easy to always be in creative mode. The pressure of productivity does not play in favor of this cerebral quality, which, furthermore, contributes to our happiness. Do you know that according to a survey of Adobe creative people are a 34% happier? According to neuroscientist Sara Tellerauthor of Neurocuídate, “the creativity It is the ability of the brain to make associations between concepts that are apparently distant from each other.” And he adds: “It involves expand existing optionsstop making direct and repetitive associations (already made in the past) and make new, original and unpredictable ones”.

A surprising way to increase daily happiness according to neuroscience

The trend of our brain that repeat actions that have worked for us before. It’s what we do when we work under stress. However, when we are relaxed, we stop to reflect, to choose. Is he focused versus divergent thinking. According to the expert, “an investigation carried out by the NASA He looked up what percentage of creativity is genetic. Curiously, it was discovered that The number of creative people decreases with age“explains the neuroscientist. That is, with age we lose creativity. Some experts believe that it is because, by increasing our knowledge, we make fewer disruptive associations. Hence encourage curiosity be so important as we get older.

4 ways to stimulate creativity and increase happiness

According to the expert neuroscientist Sara Tellerthere are many ways to stimulate creativity.

  • Practice gratitude. “Train the brain to move from one negative attitude to a positive one It helps focus the mind on new possibilities, on gains, instead of focusing on losses, on what is missing,” he explains.
  • Meditate. “It helps us to calm the nervous system, to be more focused and relaxed, in addition to training the brain’s salience network. An open meditation helps us foster divergent thinking. Additionally, you can combine meditation focused on an object (for example, observing your breathing) to promote mindfulness. convergent thinking“explains the expert.
  • Walk through nature. “By expanding the vision focused by a more peripheralwe tell the brain that we are not in survival mode, but in an exploratory mode, ready to discover new possibilities. Several studies have shown that the nature helps to increase the number of insightscreative and feel more relaxed and in a better mood. It also helps us take perspective of things“says the neuroscientist.
  • Ask us good questions. “The brain doesn’t like uncertainty at all. That’s why having a Question without answer It is a very good way for the creativity wake up alone In the end it is giving that seed to the brain so that it can bear fruit,” explains Sara Teller.

