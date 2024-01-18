The surprising revelation about Messi from a South American reference: “He gave me the shirt despite hitting him and not letting him play”

#surprising #revelation #Messi #South #American #reference #gave #shirt #hitting #letting #play

Carlos Sánchez was designated to mark Lionel Messi in the 2011 Copa América. Photo: Nicolás Aguilera/EFE

It is one of the pillars of Ruben Darío Insua’s San Lorenzo. A key piece in the Ciclón’s defensive scheme, which this year will have as its maximum objective aiming towards the Copa Libertadores. With his experience he established himself in the last line of the Cuervo, but he can also cover several positions in the midfielder’s area. And in his view there was one game in particular that allowed him to showcase his talent.

In a recent revealing confession, Carlos Sánchez opened an unforgettable chapter during his time with the Colombian national team by remembering a duel with Lionel Messi, during the quarterfinals of the 2015 Copa América. In a detailed testimony, the experienced midfielder described how that match international allowed him to catapult his career. For the coffee grower, he not only marked a turning point in his career, but also left a lasting impression on his perception of the Rosario star.

The match, which was finally decided in a dramatic penalty shootout in favor of the team led by Gerardo Martino at the time, was framed by the strong defense implemented by Carlos Sánchez against the best footballer in history. At a time when the legend with a past at Barcelona and PSG was intractable, the Colombian defender managed to significantly reduce his influence in the Albiceleste, earning attention and praise at the international level.

“It was a match that went very well for me, thank God, and it was like it catapulted Carlos Sánchez’s career at that time, when the whole anti-Messi issue came up, so imagine, for me it was something very positive,” he said, remembering that continental confrontation.

The 37-year-old midfielder recalled the challenge he faced in marking La Pulga. Despite the intensity of the personal record, La Roca praised the attitude of the Argentine captain and revealed a surprising gesture at the end of the match. “Messi at that moment was at the top, he always was, but it was at the moment that everyone started talking about him. Already bringing out what Ronaldinho was, he was making a name for himself in the world of football, and I had the experience of playing against him,” explained the Colombian. And he completed: “At the end of the game he gave me the shirt despite hitting him and not letting him play, he is a total idol. I marked him man to man the entire court and he didn’t say a word to me and then I said: ‘This guy is from another planet.’”

That competition was held in Chile and was the first competition after the World Cup organized by Brazil in 2014. Argentina eliminated Colombia from the twelve steps and in the semifinals they beat Paraguay by 6 to 1. Thus, when all the fans were hoping to get rid of the painful thorn that had left the defeat with Germany at the Maracaná, the Tata Martino team tied with the local team in the final (0-0) and lost on penalties to the delirium that filled the National Stadium in Santiago. An unexpected outcome that was repeated the following year, against the same rival, in the Copa América Centenario that was played in the United States. It was the stage of the Albiceleste’s lost finals, before the Scaloneta took first place and won the continental title in Rio, won the Finalissima against Italy and became heroes in the World Cup in Qatar.