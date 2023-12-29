The survey showed how Lithuanians assessed this year and what they expect in 2024: a bad trend is emerging

#survey #showed #Lithuanians #assessed #year #expect #bad #trend #emerging

Every third resident of Lithuania believes that 2023 was personally successful for them, 22 percent. respondents described the year as unsuccessful, while four out of ten described it as average.

Compared to 2022 also according to the results of the “Baltic Research” survey conducted at the end of November, the evaluations improved – by 8 percent. increased satisfied in the year ending.

By the way, this year’s answers are similar to those of about 20 years ago. According to the indicator of personal success (the ratio of positive and negative evaluations), the population’s evaluations in November 2023 were plus 11, and last year – minus 2. The least number of people evaluating the year as successful and the most as unsuccessful was during the 2009 global economic crisis (14 and 39 percent, respectively .).

Young people, people aged 30-49, residents of big cities, respondents with higher education and the highest family income (over 1800 euros) per month, managers, specialists and employees answered that last year was successful for them more often than others.

A little more than a tenth (13%) of the adult population surveyed rated 2023 as successful for Lithuania, but even 43% answered that this year was unsuccessful for the country, while four out of ten respondents believe that this year was average. Compared to the results of last year’s survey, pessimists decreased by 10 percent, and optimists increased by 7 percent.

By the way, since 1995, survey participants have evaluated a year as more successful than unsuccessful for Lithuania only seven times, and the last time was in 2018.

As before, people’s evaluations depend on whether they personally had a good or bad year. For example, 30 percent respondents who answered that they were successful in 2023 indicated that this year was also successful for Lithuania. And vice versa – even 77 percent. of the residents who were personally dissatisfied last year named them as bad for Lithuania as a whole, while only 2% answered that the year was good for the country. of such respondents.

However, after Lithuania was gripped by the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-2021, and the bad mood was fueled by the war in Ukraine last year, as well as high inflation, the extremely pessimistic attitudes of Lithuanians are gradually dissipating.

But the level of restrained optimism that prevailed in 2019 has not yet been reached (then every second resident assessed the past year as average, and the share of optimists and pessimists was similar).

Those polled who assessed the situation in Lithuania quite pessimistically assessed the international situation much more pessimistically – even six out of ten answered that 2023 was unsuccessful for the whole world, and only 5% I think this year was successful. True, in November of last year, the assessments were even worse – 68 percent. respondents said that 2022 was a bad year for the world.

What do Lithuanians expect from the coming year? A fifth of those surveyed expect that 2024 will be better for Lithuania than this year, but 37 percent. people think the opposite. In addition, 37 percent respondents answered that next year the country will be as successful as it was this year. This year’s predictions for the future roughly coincide with those made in 2014.

Looking at the previous answers, it can be seen that at the end of 2022, the attitudes expressed by the population regarding the year 2023 in this type of survey were mostly confirmed. Then, 16 percent expected more successful next year in Lithuania. respondents, now 13 percent named 2023 as successful. Last November, 45 percent predicted that the coming year would be worse than before. of those surveyed, and this fall 43% rated 2023 as bad for Lithuania. people.

Greater pessimists about the year 2024 are men, people over 30 years old, rural residents, pensioners, unemployed, housewives.

The participants of the survey expect exactly the same for the world in 2024 as for Lithuania – 17 percent. think they will be better than 2023, 39 percent – that they are the same, and 35 percent – that worse. Every tenth respondent had no opinion about it.

Although Lithuanians were not very optimistic a year ago (42 percent believed that 2023 would be a bad year for the world, and 16 percent expected better), this survey revealed an even worse picture than expected. Even 60 percent assessed this year as unsuccessful to the world and only 5% appeared. of people who saw that 2023 was a success. (LR)

When publishing these data, a reference to “Lietuvos ryta” is necessary.