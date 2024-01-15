The sweaty Austrian started against Fial. “No more political tactics and compromises!”

#sweaty #Austrian #started #Fial #political #tactics #compromises

AUSTRIA VS. WALLFLOWER

The head of the STAN movement and Minister of the Interior Vít Rakušan published an anti-government video in which he slams the government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS), saying that they “make compromises, play against the wall, use unnecessary tactics and have disappointed the trust of many.” The montage shows the Austrian in a sports locker room with others players, to whom he explains how the team should behave, and stated that he intends to “toughen up” his policy. “We are using tactics unnecessarily, we are playing against the wall. We disappointed the trust of many just to stay in the game,” said the Austrian in a video that invites citizens to discuss with politicians from the STAN movement. The news comes shortly after MPs announced an extraordinary hearing on the tragic shooting at the Faculty of Philosophy in Prague.

The Austrian’s video deals with what the Mayors and independents dislike about the government coalition. “Gentlemen, this was not good, people look at us and do not understand what we do at all. We tactic unnecessarily, we play against the wall,” criticizes the Austrian in the role of coach or captain of his team. “No more political tactics. It’s time to stop making unnecessary compromises and start doing what is simply right.”

It’s a shame that the 1st Deputy Prime Minister didn’t talk to the Prime Minister before he started making anti-government videos. — Veronika Vrecionova (@vrecionova)

January 15, 2024

“We disappointed the trust of many just to stay in the game. We approached compromises and it is necessary to change that and return to why we started doing it in the first place,” continues the Minister of the Interior. “We must harden our politics and forcefully do only what is right.”

In a dramatic video from a sports environment, the Austrian also claims that he will inform Prime Minister Petr Fiala about this and appeals to the audience to come to the Debate without Censorship discussion meeting organized by the STAN movement. “I will accept any criticism and of course without censorship,” added the Austrian in a soccer jersey with the number 5 and shorts.

The video clip quickly became a viral hit on social networks, where MEP Veronika Vrecionová also took a dig at the Austrian. “It’s a shame that the 1st Deputy Prime Minister didn’t talk to the Prime Minister before he started making anti-government videos,” Vrecionová wrote on the X platform.

Ondřej Krutílek, the top three for ODS in the European elections, reacted similarly. “Recently, Vít Rakušan has been constantly throwing ashes on his head about the need to improve government communication,” wrote Krutílek on the X network. in the eyes,” he added.

The Austrian’s promotional video comes amid dramatic times, when the investigation into the brutal massacre at the Faculty of Philosophy in Prague is still ongoing. The Austrian’s ministry is facing a series of questions about the police intervention, which both the police and interior ministry representatives have so far avoided.

Deputies across the spectrum agree on an extraordinary discussion of December’s tragic shooting at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University and the intervention of the police. The Chairman of the Security Committee, Pavel Žáček (ODS), told Echo24, and the head of the ANO deputies, Alena Schillerová, confirmed it. Žaček assumes that there will be enough votes for approval, and the matter should possibly come up for discussion on Tuesday. The legislators are largely responding to the complaints of ANO MP Jan Richter, whose daughter was one of the injured during the accident.

“I have new information that there is an agreement to hold an extraordinary meeting on the intervention tomorrow at the plenary session. All aspects should be discussed there,” Žáček told the editors.

Fiala defended the Austrian during the case surrounding the encrypted phone

The paradox is the fact that Prime Minister Fiala in the past detained the Austrian minister during the case surrounding the encrypted phone. The Minister of the Interior, like his party colleagues Petr Gazdík and Stanislav Polčák, used an encrypted phone with the CryptoCult application. The people accused in the Dosimeter case and the central character of the case, the controversial businessman Michal Redl, used the same device for communication to call Gazdík or Polčák. Ownership of an encrypted phone cannot be a reason for the dismissal of a member of the government, Fiala responded last September to the call of the opposition movement ANO to dismiss the minister of the interior.

