The Swedes are good at handing in their medications

Almost two out of three return their medicine to the pharmacy when the expiry date has passed. Six out of ten return their medication to the pharmacy when they no longer need it or if they have leftovers after finishing treatment. This is shown by a new Novus survey carried out on behalf of the Swedish Medicines Agency.

Leftover or old medicines need to be taken care of so that they do not end up in the environment. And the Swedes seem to know that medicine that has expired or passed its expiry date must be handed in to a pharmacy.

– It is gratifying that the survey shows such a positive result. Those who hand in leftover medicines to pharmacies contribute to reducing both the environmental impact and the risk of medicines falling into the wrong hands, says Stefan Berggren, head of the Knowledge Center for the Environmental Impact of Medicines at the Swedish Medicines Agency.

Pharmacies are obliged to receive and handle the household’s leftover medicines or medicines with a past expiry date. Pharmacies, on the other hand, are not obliged to accept hazardous waste such as syringes and needles, although some local pharmacies may have agreements with the municipality for these products.

Medicines in the environment can harm plants and animals

– Even if the figures at national level look good, it can always be a little better. Although the proportion is small, there are some who answered that they pour remaining medicine down the drain. It’s not good, because drug residues that reach the environment can harm aquatic animals and other organisms, says Stefan Berggren.

So you can contribute to a better environment

Feel free to start with a smaller package

If you are about to start a drug treatment that is new to you, feel free to ask the person writing the prescription if it is possible to start with a smaller package.

Buy only what you can consume

When buying over-the-counter medicines, remember to buy only what you think you will need within the time of the medicine's expiry date.

When buying over-the-counter medicines, remember to buy only what you think you will need within the time of the medicine’s expiry date.

When buying over-the-counter medicines, remember to buy only what you think you will need within the time of the medicine’s expiry date. Return to pharmacy

Always return expired or leftover medicines in a transparent bag to a pharmacy. This applies to all types of over-the-counter and prescription medicines including leftover liquid and solid medicines, ointments, inhalers, both used and unused medicine patches and contraceptive rings.

All drug residues must be taken to the pharmacy

Do not rinse out medicine packages, return them to a pharmacy if they contain medicine residues.

Do not rinse out medicine packages, return them to a pharmacy if they contain medicine residues.

Do not rinse out medicine packages, return them to a pharmacy if they contain medicine residues. Recycle empty packaging

Hand in completely empty medicine packaging such as plastic cans and blisters (medicine maps) for packaging recycling. If the blister packaging consists of both plastic and metal, it should usually be sorted as plastic.

About the survey

The survey was conducted between 27 and 2 November 2023 by Novus on behalf of the Swedish Medicines Agency. A total of 1,000 interviews were conducted with the Swedish public.

About the Knowledge Center for pharmaceuticals in the environment

Since 2018, the Swedish Medicines Agency has been running the Knowledge Center for Medicines in the Environment on behalf of the government. The purpose is to increase the spread of knowledge and stimulate measures and development to contribute to Sweden’s generational goals, environmental quality goals, milestone goals and the global goals defined in the UN’s Agenda 2030.