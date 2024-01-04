The Swedish people want to raise taxes for millionaires

#Swedish #people #raise #taxes #millionaires

The timing is right for a temporary tax increase.

If Sweden is to succeed in stopping gang violence and increasing defense funding without us getting worse welfare, a contingency tax is required in the next budget, Heike Erkers and Simon Vinge.

Is it reasonable for the strike against Tesla to grow when it only affects a little over a hundred mechanics? German Bender from Arena Idé thinks it is an important matter of principle. Benjamin Dousa, incoming CEO of Företagarna, thinks the strike is disproportionate.

Heike Erkers, chairman of the SSR Academic Union.

Simon Vinge, Chief Economist Academic Union SSR.

We must reduce gang violence and everyone knows that prevention is cheaper than the extensive police efforts required for every shooting, the debaters write.

There is also strong support in the population for a temporary tax increase to finance defense without displacing welfare, the debaters write.

DEBATE. The need for a strong state is greater than in a long time. We don’t just think about armored vehicles rolling through Europe’s cities or gang criminals shooting openly in our streets.

We are also thinking about welfare on its knees, where regions and municipalities are now facing cutbacks and notices of layoffs for thousands of employees.

The cuts are happening because the government has not allocated the money that welfare needs. Although the needs are great with difficulties in recruiting and retaining skills in all parts of the country, the lack of government money is forcing layoffs and local tax increases.

An opinion poll commissioned by the Academic Union SSR shows that something has happened to Swedes’ willingness to pay taxes. Half of the Swedes want to see higher taxes for those with an annual income of over one million, according to an opinion poll conducted by Verian/Kantar in a Sifo panel.

We are heading into a future that requires large public expenditures already today. So it has always been in times of war, when we lived in the aftermath of pandemics.

Society has major problems that need to be managed and financed. If we do not want a growing defense force to be financed by cuts in welfare, something must be done. We therefore propose a contingency tax.

The Swedish people can imagine higher taxes, this is confirmed by the opinion poll. What emerges most clearly is that a majority of the Swedish people can imagine temporarily raising the tax, if it is earmarked to fight gang crime. Willingness to pay is high to stop the violence. When we ask about a one percentage point increase in tax, just over one in two is positive.

There is also strong support in the population for a temporary tax increase to finance defense without crowding out welfare. The interest is stronger among the voters of the Tidö parties (M, KD, L, SD) than among the voters of the opposition parties (S, C, MP, V). The strongest support for earmarking a temporary investment for the work against the gangs was among the Liberal voters.

Right time

The timing is right for a temporary tax increase. We need to crack down on gang violence and everyone knows that prevention is cheaper than the massive police response required for every shooting. In order to prepare for NATO membership, a substantial expansion of Swedish defense is required.

Welfare has had a cost shock due to inflation, and will show significantly better figures within a few years according to forecasts from Sweden’s municipalities and regions, SKR.

Inflation is under control and it is irresponsible to lay off a lot of employees to rehire them in a couple of years. It is also a very dangerous strategy that risks pushing us into a serious recession. We are already seeing growing unemployment.

There is popular support for a contingency tax, but how should this tax be levied? We asked the public about several taxes, but the strongest support was for raising the tax for high income earners with over a million in annual income.

Contingency tax is required

Almost every second respondent believes that the tax on the highest incomes should rise. The tax on the highest incomes, not least for those who can withdraw some of them as capital income, has been reduced dramatically in modern times.

We are heading into a future that requires large public expenditures already today. So it has always been in times of war, when we lived in the aftermath of pandemics. In addition to welfare challenges comes the climate crisis and green transition.

As a trade union, we show the needs our members see. Needs that are reflected in the voters’ perception. Now it is up to the politicians to do the workshop.

If Sweden is to succeed in stopping gang violence and increasing defense funding without our welfare getting worse, a contingency tax is required in the next budget.

By Heike Erkers

chairman of the Association of Academicians SSR

Simon Wing

chief economist Academic Association SSR

