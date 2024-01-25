The Swedish Prime Minister says he is ready to meet V. Orban regarding NATO membership

#Swedish #Prime #Minister #ready #meet #Orban #NATO #membership

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

“The completion of the ratification process for Sweden’s NATO membership in the Hungarian parliament will create a solid basis for moving forward in our bilateral relations,” U. Kristersson said in the letter, adding that he hopes to discuss the matter in Budapest “at a time convenient for both of us.”

Turkish lawmakers on Tuesday approved Sweden’s bid to become the alliance’s 32nd member. The Turkish leader is expected to sign Sweden’s ratification document in the coming days.

Ankara has blocked Stockholm’s membership in the alliance for more than a year, arguing that Sweden is not doing enough to fight terrorism.

Sweden still needs Hungary’s approval.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$