The Taiwan Federation of Central Executive Committee rejected the dissolution bill and Acting Chairman Zhou Ni’an will be re-elected after the year | Politics | Central News Agency CNA

2024/1/29 17:52 (updated at 1/29 19:53)

On the 29th, Liu Yide, chairman of the Taiwan United Party, resigned as chairman of the party at the Central Executive Committee, and the proposed dissolution was rejected. (CNA file photo)

(Central News Agency reporter Fan Zhengxiang, Taipei, 29th) The Taiwan Federation’s general election results were not satisfactory. Party Chairman Liu Yide recently resigned and stated that he would convene a central executive meeting to recommend the dissolution of the political party. The Taiwan Federation held a central executive meeting today to reject the dissolution proposal and approved secretary-general Zhou Ni’an as acting chairman. The reelection of the chairman and other related matters will be initiated after the Lunar New Year.

The 2024 general election has come to an end. The Taiwan Federation, which has been a party for more than 22 years, received 43,372 party votes in this legislative election, with a vote rate of 0.31%. The Taiwan Federation issued a press release on the evening of the general election on January 13, stating that due to unsatisfactory election results, party chairman Liu Yide resigned and stated that a central executive meeting would be convened to recommend the dissolution of the political party.

The Taiwan Federation held a central executive meeting this afternoon. The closed-door meeting lasted for more than two hours. During the meeting, Liu Yide reiterated his resignation as party chairman to show his responsibility. In addition, the Central Executive Committee rejected the dissolution proposal proposed by Liu Yide and approved Zhou Ni’an, secretary-general of the Taiwan Federation of Taiwan, who was a former legislator, to serve as acting chairman. The reelection of the party chairman and other related matters will be launched after the Lunar New Year.

In an interview with a reporter from the Central News Agency after the meeting, Liu Yide said that he formally resigned as party chairman at the Central Executive Committee meeting today and would not accept condolences. He also proposed the dissolution of the Taiwan Federation during the meeting, but it was not passed.

A press release issued by the Taiwan Federation after the meeting stated that the Taiwan Federation held a post-election Central Executive Committee meeting today. Liu Yide made a firm resignation and did not accept the Central Executive Committee’s condolences, but agreed to the Central Executive Committee’s invitation to serve as the captain of the Taiwan Federation’s volunteer team.

In addition, the press release also pointed out that today’s meeting will first review the election and affirm that the Taiwan Federation will continue to move towards the right line in the future, and will continue to work hard and cooperate with multiple groups to address people’s livelihood and social issues. (Editor: Zhai Sijia) 1130129

