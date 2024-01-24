The tallest building in the USA was dreamed of in Oklahoma

#tallest #building #USA #dreamed #Oklahoma

January 24, 2024 – 1:49 p.m

Rendering of Bricktown Tower – Source: Matteson Capital

The leaders of real estate developer Matteson Capital have announced that they will build the tallest building in the United States in Oklahoma City. Their original plan called for the skyscraper to be 1,750 feet tall, but a variance request was filed and the building would reach 1,907 feet.

Why 1907? There is no need to guess the complicated number mystique in the background, the state joined the United States then.

With a height of 581 meters, the Bricktown Tower would earn itself a prestigious place in the world, because it could become the ninth tallest building. Of course, the first place of the 828-meter Burj Khalifa in Dubai is not threatened.

Rendering of the high-rise complex – Source: Matteson Capital

The building would have a hotel, but also a residential building. The area to be developed belongs to the suburbs, and the city already approved building a skyscraper here last August.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners

Also Read:  Three British youths who killed a university student have been sentenced

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Live, anger of farmers: Haute-Garonne, Charente-Maritime, Gironde… update on the mobilizations – Le Monde
Live, anger of farmers: Haute-Garonne, Charente-Maritime, Gironde… update on the mobilizations – Le Monde
Posted on
Paul Rabbering takes over hours from Wouter van der Goes on NPO Radio 2 | Media
Paul Rabbering takes over hours from Wouter van der Goes on NPO Radio 2 | Media
Posted on
Latvia’s opponent, Norway, includes world tennis star Rūda
Latvia’s opponent, Norway, includes world tennis star Rūda
Posted on
This is how many men are too fat to see their own penis
This is how many men are too fat to see their own penis
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News