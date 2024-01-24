The tallest building in the USA was dreamed of in Oklahoma

#tallest #building #USA #dreamed #Oklahoma

January 24, 2024 – 1:49 p.m

Rendering of Bricktown Tower – Source: Matteson Capital

The leaders of real estate developer Matteson Capital have announced that they will build the tallest building in the United States in Oklahoma City. Their original plan called for the skyscraper to be 1,750 feet tall, but a variance request was filed and the building would reach 1,907 feet.

Why 1907? There is no need to guess the complicated number mystique in the background, the state joined the United States then.

With a height of 581 meters, the Bricktown Tower would earn itself a prestigious place in the world, because it could become the ninth tallest building. Of course, the first place of the 828-meter Burj Khalifa in Dubai is not threatened.

Rendering of the high-rise complex – Source: Matteson Capital

The building would have a hotel, but also a residential building. The area to be developed belongs to the suburbs, and the city already approved building a skyscraper here last August.

