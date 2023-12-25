the task to correct by 2024

#task #correct

He Córdoba World Heritage Site It closes 2023 with comfort in the classification, but with problems in the scoring aspect. The green and white team, after losing their last league match against Viña Albali Valdepeñas (3-1), head into the Christmas break with a pending task to resolve: their lack of goals. And the numbers speak for themselves and those of Josan González, at the end of the sixteenth day in the First Division, are among the three lowest scoring teams in the championship.

A total of 40 goals have been scored by Córdoba Futsal right in the middle of the season, specifically after having played the first duel of the second round of the league. They are only ahead in the scoring aspect of teams like Ribera Navarra and Alzira, both in relegation positions, and that for now the Blanquiverdes have a comfortable advantage to qualify for salvation at the end of the season. That is to say, Josan González’s men are scoring few goals and, on the contrary, they close the year with 51 conceded.

In fact, in the last six matches played, Córdoba Patrimony has only managed to make eight goals. In the last two days, against Viña Albali Valdepeñas and against Barça (both as visitors), the green and white team only scored one goal. They were not able to increase their scoring tally and lost both games in two venues that remain cursed for the Córdoba entity, since they have never managed to score points either at the Virgen de la Cabeza or at the Palau Blaugrana.

In the previous duel, the last one in Vista Alegre in 2023, the Cordoba players beat Osasuna Magna, but with a tight 2-1. They also scored two goals the previous day at the home of Peñíscola, who won by a resounding 6-2. In the two previous league games, they were also unable to score more than a single goal in each: a 2-1 defeat against Jimbee Cartagena and a 1-2 loss in the Córdoba fiefdom against Movistar Inter.

It was on the tenth matchday, at the home of a Betis Futsal team that is a direct rival for permanence, when Josan González’s team showed their true offensive potential for the last time (November 11). A 4-6 victory that was proof that the green and white team can be devastating in attack, since in their previous match they scored four against Manzanares (4-4). And Córdoba Futsal at the start of the league showed much better offensive numbers than now: 22 goals in the first eight days (27 fitted).

In a year that ends with the green and white team at a comfortable distance above the relegation places – their goal to beat in the demanding 2023-2024 season – and with 18 points collected in 16 days played, the pending task for Josan González is to recover the scoring instinct of his team. Of course, to do this he must recover the health of several members of his squad, which is greatly affected by injuries. In fact, in the duel against Viña Albali Valdepeñas, his top scorers were not available.

At the moment Lucas Perin He is the best green and white striker after having scored 10 goals in 14 games (top 13 of the First Division). The Brazilian, however, was not available in the last appointment of 2023 for personal reasons. To make matters worse, the second top scorer for Blanquiverde is Zeke with a total of six goals and has been out for two games after having surgery on his right eye due to a blow he suffered in the duel in Vista Alegre against Osasuna Magna.

Of the rest of the squad, only three players have managed to score more than two goals so far this year: Muhammad has six, Guilherme, three and Damián Mareco, four. Hence, the Christmas break is more than likely going to be good for this Córdoba Futsal team who will have to ask the Three Wise Men for more goals. One of those gifts will be Mr. Pereira. The 24-year-old Brazilian center is expected to arrive in this winter market to be a new offensive reference.