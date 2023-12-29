The tax-free amount will increase from the new year. This is the effect of the minimum wage

#taxfree #amount #increase #year #effect #minimum #wage

From January 1, 2024, the regulation of the Council of Ministers of September 14, 2023 on the amount of the minimum remuneration for work and the amount of the minimum hourly rate in 2024.

Monika Jurkiewicz reminded that 2024 the minimum wage will double. The gross base of the minimum wage will first be PLN 4,242.00 gross from January 1, 2024, and from July 1 – PLN 4,300.00 gross.

She added that the minimum hourly rate for civil law contracts will also be increased and from January 1, 2024 it will amount to PLN 27.70 gross, and from July 1 – PLN 28.10 gross.

These changes must be monitored because for paying a contractor remuneration for each hour of performing an order or providing services at a lower rate than the applicable minimum hourly rate, the entrepreneur may be subject to a fine ranging from PLN 1,000 to PLN 30,000, she emphasized.

Amounts free from deductions

She also emphasized that the increase in the minimum wage base in 2024 automatically affects the amounts free from deductions.

Jurkiewicz also reminded that things will change in the new year the amount of employee benefits related to the employment relationship – twicewhich is also the result of an increase in the minimum wage.

She indicated that the allowance for night work will change. She added that the provisions related to night work are regulated by Chapter VI of the Labor Code. She emphasized that the allowance for night work also depends on the increase in the minimum wage – is 20 percent hourly rate resulting from the minimum wage.

She emphasized that the amount of severance pay for group layoffs will also change, because, as she indicated, “the amount of severance pay for group layoffs cannot exceed 15 times the minimum wage, i.e. from January 2024, PLN 63,630, and from July 64,500 PLN gross”

The increase in the minimum wage also affects compensation paid for unequal treatment and mobbing. Jurkiewicz emphasized that employees whose rights were violated by the employer as a result of unequal treatment are entitled to compensation in an amount not lower than the minimum wage. In 2024, these will be the following amounts: from January 1 – PLN 4,242.00 gross, from July 1 – PLN 4,300.00 gross.

She also mentioned that from January 1, 2024, regulations regarding changes in fees in court proceedings in employee matters will come into force.

From January 1, 2024, regulations will come into force according to which an employee will be exempt from paying fees for labor law lawsuits. The only thing you will have to pay for the appeal is that in the case of the case, the value of the subject matter of the dispute will exceed PLN 50,000, she said.

Change for office workers

She also recalled that next year many employers will have to implement new regulations regarding occupational health and safety regulations regarding the equipment of workplaces, which came into force on November 17, 2023. Employers have 6 months to implement them.

– The changes apply to employees working at a computer, because if an employee uses a laptop for at least half of their daily working time, their workstation should be equipped with a stationary screen monitor or a stand ensuring that the screen is positioned so that the upper edge is at the employee’s eye level. , as well as an additional keyboard and mouse, she said. She also added that employees can apply not only for funding for the purchase of glasses, but also for the purchase of contact lenses.

Monika Jurkiewicz is a legal advisor, specialist and practitioner of labor law, personal data protection and product liability. He is a member of the European Employment Lawyers Association.

