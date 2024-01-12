The tax introduced by a famous grocery store in Cluj left a Cluj resident speechless: “Taxes for fools, they will lose half of their customers”

#tax #introduced #famous #grocery #store #Cluj #left #Cluj #resident #speechless #Taxes #fools #lose #customers

From the price of real estate to the price of basic products, Cluj is becoming more and more expensive, reflecting an economic reality that brings additional challenges for its residents. People notice more and more that the prices are increasing in the chain, and every merchant is trying to introduce new taxes. This is also the case of a grocery store in Cluj-Napoca that managed to anger a loyal customer by introducing an “oven tax” for its products.

The man was greatly surprised when, in addition to the money requested for the usual portion of food, an “oven tax” was added to the receipt. The customer found out about this when he arrived at the house.

“Lunch time had come and I thought of going to Dunării Street, to eat at Moldovan, where I had always eaten the portion of bream with fried potatoes, I always paid a maximum of 20 lei.

Today I decided to buy grilled breast also with potatoes. Meat 11 lei, potatoes 7, we had again dropped below 20 lei. Final price?! 27 lei…

The lady was saying: well, you know that since yesterday it changed and it was decided to be the oven tax… The oven tax of 8 lei!!! Moldovans of tomorrow, do you rent chickens and charge for fork and knife or for sitting?

Numbness! Taxes for fools… they will lose half of their customers, most of the taxi drivers eat there”, the man told Știri de Cluj.

Stiri de Cluj contacted the director of Carmangeria Moldovan, who explained to us that such a tax was introduced on the recommendation of ANPC.

“Yes, we introduced the furnace tax. I made a change! Before we had some menus with a fixed price, and now at the recommendation of the gentlemen from ANPC I did this. We canceled the old menus and expanded the offer. Now you can also order the old menus, but also any other product from the store, which can be cooked”, said Raluca Rus, the director of Carmangeria Moldovan, for Știri de Cluj.

Asked if the tax was related to the price of gas, she said no: “We gave up menus because there was a limited range of products. It is not related to the price of gas, but we have expanded our range of products”.

The management of Carmangeria Moldovan also pointed out that the old prices with fixed menus were not kept because “you can’t fry chicken breast next to marinated neck”, this is where the idea of ​​the “oven tax” of 8 lei would have come from.

She also added that she runs a private business and can introduce whatever tax she wants.