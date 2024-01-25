The teacher who started a romantic relationship with a 16-year-old student did not expect such an end

#teacher #started #romantic #relationship #16yearold #student #expect

Now Signe is 32 years old. After an investigation by Delfi and Latvian Radio, an anonymous profile “Govoriu gromko” (“I speak loudly”) appeared on the X social network. It contains serious accusations against K. Kinci. Today, he is the deputy of school director Harald Barzdinš for IT issues. The woman claimed that the teacher sexually abused her for several years. in 2017 an article about this case was published on the sudzibas.lv portal. True, there was no resonant reaction. in 2019 Signe turned to the police and told what happened at the high school. An investigation was launched, but at the end of the investigation, no criminal case was ever brought.