The team that plays in the Qualifiers found out that Peru rejected a friendly with Italy and took the opportunity to have it as an opponent on the FIFA date

#team #plays #Qualifiers #Peru #rejected #friendly #Italy #opportunity #opponent #FIFA #date

Jorge Fossati refused to play for Italy and the South American team took advantage of having him as a rival. Credit: Composition Infobae

A new cycle has begun in the Peruvian soccer team with the arrival of Jorge Fossati to the bench and some plans had to be modified as a result. In fact, the ‘bicolor’ squad has planned international friendlies in the coming months in preparation for the 2024 Copa América, but had to reject the opponents with whom it had already planned to play. This ended up being beneficial for another South American team.

Italy is the team with which Fossati was going to make his debut on the national bench on the FIFA date in March; However, the Uruguayan coach will not be able to direct his first match in the friendly against the European team even though he was in the initial plan of the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF).

The ‘blanquirroja’ was not only going to play against the four-time world champion, but also against Guatemala. These duels were preparations for the upcoming official challenges, but the experienced coach prefers to play against other opponents to better reach the Conmebol tournament. In addition, there is a legal obstacle, as ‘Flaco’ explained in an interview with Movistar Deportes.

“First of all, there is a legal impediment. It’s not my problem. This was done before, but if you asked me, I always prefer other rivals. We are focusing on playing the Copa América and the 2026 Qualifiers against South American teams. I prefer to play international friendlies against similar teams,” said Fossati.

Jorge Fossati and the reason why he does not want to face Italy in a friendly | Movistar Sports

In the midst of this refusal of the ‘blanquirroja’, one of the 10 teams competing in the South American Qualifiers took advantage of that situation and will be able to meet with the Italian and Guatemalan squads on the FIFA date in March.

As confirmed by Venezuelan media, the ‘vinotinto’ squad will now be the one to face the Italian and Guatemalan team in the United States. Precisely, Renzo Di Vincenzo – a renowned Venezuelan journalist – announced this information on his official Twitter account, ensuring that it will be the sixth time that this team faces a world champion.

Previously, the Venezuelan team had only faced Brazil, Argentina, France, Uruguay and Spain. Now, he has added a four-time champion to his list, who will undoubtedly help him a lot to prepare for the Copa América.

The match against Italy would be on March 21, while the duel with Guatemala would be played three days later (March 24). It must be remembered that the ‘vinotinto’ is going through a positive football present and this was reflected at the start of the Qualifiers.

Venezuela will face Italy and Guatemala on the FIFA date in March. Credit: Capture Twitter

In fact, Venezuela is currently located in fourth place in the South American qualifier with nine points, the result of two wins, three draws and one defeat. Only Argentina (1st), Uruguay (2nd) and Colombia (3rd) surpass him in the standings.

On the last date that was played in November, the team led by Fernando Batista today rescued a valuable draw in Lima against the Peruvian team (1-1), which was highly harmed by this result and which, among other things, caused the departure of Juan Reynoso after failing to meet expectations.

The ‘blanquirroja’, unlike the ‘vinotinto’, are going through a bad moment in the Qualifiers: they are stuck in last place in the competition with only two points, after having not achieved any victory and barely having celebrated a goal in the first six dates. This adverse situation will seek to change coach Jorge Fossati, the one chosen by the FPF so that Peru gets back on track towards World Cup qualification. The mission, clearly, will not be easy.