The ten most anticipated video games of 2024

#ten #anticipated #video #games

2024 will also be a tough year for your wallet if you can handle video games. We show you which are the ten releases that we are most looking forward to this year.

10. Hades 2

Platform: PC, expected release: sometime this year

A Hades the first part won so many video game awards in the year of its release that the creators couldn’t help packing them into the trailers. For this reason alone, fans of the seriously challenging rouge-like games are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the sequel, in which we no longer have to navigate Zagreus out of the underworld, but defeat Kronos, the titan of time, with the Princess of the Underworld. We don’t expect huge changes, since the first part was almost perfect in terms of gameplay. It will be enough to enjoy the new locations, the new story, and the fresh combat system introduced by the new protagonist.

9. Dragon’s Dogma II

Platform: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, expected release: March 22.

Capcom brings one of the most anticipated action-RPGs of the year, the trailer of which can start to tingle the fingers of a soul-like fan. The Elden Ring besides, it’s hard to kick the ball, if only because the brilliant game gets a muscular accessory this year, but we vote the confidence of the Japanese. THE Resident Evil– along with remakes, maybe they had time to streamline this work as well.

8. Black Myth: Wukong

Platform: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, expected release: August 20.

The Chinese are already in the gaming business! THE Wukong We are really looking forward to the game, if only because it is still rare for a Chinese developer to get a work that looks so promising, and on the other hand, the story is based on Wu Cheng Western Journey will be a loose adaptation of his novel, so it will draw heavily from elements of Chinese folklore. The range of abilities of the shape-shifting protagonist promises exciting game mechanics, and the trailers are frenetic without exaggeration.

7. Star Wars Outlaws

Platform: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, expected release: sometime this year

The Outlaws quite simply, it looks overwhelming in the trailers, which is why the first one is truly open-world Star Wars– as a game, we are of course looking forward to it. Controlling a smuggler, we will be able to visit a bunch of planets and fight spectacular battles, while several well-known characters from the galaxy far, far away will come to help or make things difficult for us. We hope that the The Division Massive Entertainment, known for its shooter-RPG, does not disappoint!

6. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S, expected release: sometime this year

Microsoft’s desktop console needs some overwhelming exclusive game like a piece of bread, since Sony is beating them in this field as well. Senua it’s his second adventure Unreal Engine 5, it looks frenetic in the trailers, and – although there is still no exact premiere date – seven years after the first part, it would really be time for the release. In the sequel, the frighteningly dark atmosphere returns and due to the protagonist’s broken mind, this time we will have to fight not only the real world, but also much more dangerous threats from the psyche.

5. Avowed

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S, expected release: sometime this year

Last year the Baldur’s Gate 3 showed something after which you can’t gouge out the eyes of more demanding RPG fans. Fortunately, Obsidian Entertainment isn’t known for taking the figure lightly either, Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity and The Outer Worlds with their creations titled, they achieved that if they come with a new title, everyone who can stand the genre will surely get their heads around it. Avowed their game doesn’t look like a hardcore RPG, it’s much more action-packed, and the insider-view implementation also indicates that this is not only made for the hardcore, but that it can easily be one of the best games of the year.

4. Rise of the Ronin

Platform: PlayStation 5, expected release: March 22.

A Nioh since – which hit us completely unexpectedly – we immediately put it on our radar if Team Ninja comes up with a new title. Their samurai epic has been in the works for eight years, which means that this may be the studio’s most mature creation, which simultaneously bears the hallmarks of soulslike and open-world action games. This already sounds exciting, and because of the topic, for many the Ghost of Tsushima will come to mind, which is not a bad omen at all, since we are talking about one of the best PlayStation games. THE Rise of the Ronin will be released exclusively for PlayStation 5, thereby further fattening the already impressive exclusive palette of Sony’s machine.

3. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Platform: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, expected release: February 2.

When we heard that it was Arkham-game developer Rocksteady Studios is coming up with a superhero title again, we immediately knew that no matter how strong the field was, the creation would surely be one of the most anticipated games of the year. In addition, the guys go on a trip to the world of Batman again, but this time they have twisted the formula and we have to take the members of the Suicide Squad, not the traditional good guys, into battle, and also against the Justice League, whose heroes have been brought under the control of the Brain Vulture. So there’s a bunch of anti-heroes against the world’s most powerful creatures, which pretty much sounds like an impossible mission in difficult terrain. We have some fears, because according to the preliminary news, Warner will want to squeeze every last cent out of the players with the help of some irritating live service, but we have full confidence in the talent of the developers that they will still be able to make the game enjoyable.

2. Helldivers

Platform: PC, PlayStation 5, expected release: February 8.

A Helldivers we simply loved the first part! The titular soldiers had to carry out various missions on alien planets in the name of the Super Earth, while the area was crowded with dangerous alien creatures and our weapons harmed both friends and enemies alike. Each battle required a great deal of attention and tactical sense, thanks to which the calm in the game could change in almost five seconds to the chaos seen in the tightest scenes of invasion sci-fi. The second part will no longer be a double stick shooter, but a TPS, but the basic things have remained, so we expect a lot of fun from it as well.

1. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S, expected release: spring

And the long-delayed is confidently enthroned in the first place S.T.A.L.K.E.R.– continuation, whose appearance last year was torpedoed by the Russian-Ukrainian war. Now it seems that the long-awaited game may finally be released this year, which takes place again in the evacuation zone around Chernobyl, where we have to fight not only human enemies, but also scary creatures that appear as a result of mysterious phenomena in the area. The game’s trailers promise impressive graphics and enjoyable gunplay, and the story probably won’t be a problem either. This is our absolute favorite this year.

You may also be interested in:

Click here only if you are interested in the most beautiful girls!

We hope you get to it, because there are a lot of them!

Subscribe to ROADSTER magazine now and get one of the three great gifts!

Click for details, gifts and the best magazine!

Our supported and recommended content