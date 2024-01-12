the ten questions you should ask yourself to know if you need help

#ten #questions

Self-esteem is how we value and perceive ourselves, which can be difficult to change. It affects how we interact with others and how we face life’s challenges and difficulties. That is, our opinions, beliefs and the confidence we have in ourselves are key to determining whether we are going to have good or bad self-esteem.

Have a self-esteem optimal is synonymous with:

-Like and value yourself as a person

– Make decisions and assert yourself

– Recognize your own strengths

– Feel able to try new or difficult things

– You show kindness to yourself

– You overcome mistakes without unfairly blaming yourself

– You take the time you need

– You believe you matter and you are good enough

– You think you deserve happiness

Do you identify with any of them or all of them? The help of a psychology expert will be of great help, but in the meantime you can find out what level of self-confidence you are at by doing

The psychologist, expert in leadership, and CEO of Psique Cambio, Beatriz Gil, proposes taking the following test (adapted from the Rosenberg Scale) of 10 questions that will help you reflect on your own self-esteem, understood as the assessment of personal worth and of self-respect, and to identify areas of strength and opportunities for improvement.

Test instructions

Answer the following 10 questions honestly. Rate each statement on a scale from 0 to 4, where:

1 = Strongly disagree

2 = Disagree

3 = Agree

4 = Totally agree

Test questions:

1. I believe that I am a person of worth, at least to the same extent as others.

2. I think I have several good qualities.

3. In general, I am satisfied with myself.

4. I am capable of doing things as well as most people.

5. I feel like I don’t have much to be proud of.

6. I have a positive attitude towards myself.

7. In general, I am inclined to think that I am a failure.

8. I would like to value myself more.

9. I feel worthless sometimes.

10.Sometimes I think that I am not good at anything.

How to calculate your score:

Add the points for all the answers. Scores can range from 0 to 30. A higher score indicates higher self-esteem.

Results analysis:

– 0-13. Low self-esteem. It is important to consider working on your self-esteem with a professional.

– 14-26. Moderate self-esteem. There are opportunities to strengthen your self-image and confidence. There is room for personal growth and development.

– 27-40: High self-esteem. He continues to strengthen this valuable strength.

This test is a tool to start reflecting on your self-esteem. If the results indicate areas for improvement, consider seeking professional support. Remember, the path to healthy self-esteem is a continuous and enriching process.

Ten tips to improve self-esteem

Psychologist Beatriz Gil offers ten aspects to take into account to start feeling better:

1. Self-knowledge. «Dedicate time regularly to get to know yourself. Reflect on your values, dreams and aspirations. Keep a journal to record your thoughts, emotions and behaviors,” she says.

2. Daily positive affirmations. Start each day with affirmations that reinforce your worth and abilities. For example: “You are competent and deserving of good things.”

3. Achievable objectives. Set realistic goals and celebrate achievements, no matter how small. This fosters a sense of recognition and personal efficacy.

4. Make a list of your successes and the qualities that helped you achieve them. The psychologist says that recognizing your strengths can significantly improve your self-image.

5. Practice self-compassion. Treat yourself with kindness and understanding. Learn to be your own best friend, especially in difficult times.

6. Cultivate positive relationships. «Seek and maintain relationships with people who appreciate you and make you feel valued. Good social support is vital for self-esteem,” she explains.

7. Continuous personal development. Invest in your personal growth. Learn new skills or improve existing ones, it will increase your confidence and self-esteem.

8. Personal care and physical health. Maintain a regular routine of exercise, self-care activities, and a healthy, balanced diet. Physical health positively impacts the perception you have of yourself.

9. Mindfulness and relaxation techniques. The expert recommends practicing mindfulness and relaxation techniques to manage stress and focus on the present, which can help improve your perception of yourself.

10. Seek professional support. If you feel that your self-esteem prevents you from living fully, do not hesitate to seek the help of a psychology professional.

«Each of these tips is a tangible action, a step you can take every day to build and nourish your self-esteem. From practicing positive affirmations to seeking professional support when necessary, these steps are designed to be integrated into your daily life, offering a path to emotional and mental well-being,” says the psychologist.

Remember that self-esteem is a continuous journey. It is not a final destination, but a growth and learning process throughout life. Every reflection and action toward improving your self-esteem is an act of self-love and an investment in your future well-being.