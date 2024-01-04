the ten tips to avoid getting infected that nurses recommend

#ten #tips #avoid #infected #nurses #recommend

The flu has returned with force in the last weeks of 2023 and at the beginning of 2024, which has caused health centers throughout the country to find themselves “in an alarming situation, given the rebound in respiratory infections and the reduced number of staff , already diminished in itself, and in the red during the Christmas season”. This is supported by the General Nursing Council (CGE), together with its Nursing Research Institute, which has launched a decalogue aimed at the population, which offers essential advice to avoid flu and covid infections, to especially take into account in these days of high incidence.

“The health system is once again in a delicate situation, due to respiratory diseases. The Christmas gatherings and the lack of social distancing have caused a spike in flu and covid cases, especially,” says the president of the General Nursing Council, Florentino Pérez Raya, who adds: “The COVID-19 pandemic that we had to experience “He taught us a lot about respiratory viruses, their behavior and how to avoid them, and, although 2020 and 2021 seem far away, we cannot forget his teachings.”

The nursing group remembers that with basic prevention and isolation advice, such as vaccination or the use of masks, “lives can be saved.”

The nurses estimate that the peak of infections will come after the Three Wise Men festival and recommend maximizing caution and adopting the measures of the decalogue. Thus, the School offers these ten tips to avoid the spread of flu and coronavirus:

1. Get vaccinated against flu and covid. There is still time and, in addition, we must take into account that the vaccination age has been increased for influenza (6-59 months).

2. Frequent hand washing and use of hydroalcoholic solution.

3. Get tested, at the first symptoms, to be able to take more restrictive measures, if positive, as soon as possible.

4. Avoid social interactions, if you have symptoms, even if the test is negative, to avoid community transmission. Wear a mask, if you have respiratory symptoms, to avoid transmission to closer people.

5. Wear a mask, especially in crowded areas such as public transport, health centers and shopping centers; in particular, if you are a person belonging to a risk group.

6. Take extreme measures in closed spaces and encourage outdoor activities.

7. If the above is not possible, ventilate during meetings at home, premises, etc.

8. Avoid sharing personal items, such as drinking or eating utensils (glasses, cutlery, etc.).

9. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose with your hands and use disposable tissues.

10. Clean the surfaces that are touched most frequently, if there is someone with symptoms in the home.

New nurse prescription guide

Fever is one of the main symptoms of these respiratory infections and one of the most commonly addressed symptoms in the healthcare setting, both in the hospital setting and in Primary Care and in adults and children, being the main reason for consultation in pediatric emergencies, and the second in Primary Care.

Starting this Wednesday, nurses will be able to prescribe ibuprofen or paracetamol to treat fever, after the publication, in the Official State Gazette (BOE), of the resolution of the General Directorate of Public Health, which validates the ‘Guide for the indication, use and authorization of dispensing of medications subject to medical prescription by nurses: fever. This step forward in the development of the profession will also lead to an improvement in the National Health System. It will speed up patient care and decongest the health system.