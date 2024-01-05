#tenant #complained #Gitsa #beat #metal #chain

The “Nashentsi Pro” saga continues: The tenant complained that Gitsa beat him with a metal chain

The tenant of the “Nashentsi Pro” restaurant in Vratsa complained that Gitsa beat him with a metal chain. Yesterday, Tihomir Madjarski arrived in our editorial office, who has been renting the restaurant for 2 years, the owner of which is the restaurateur Angel Beshkov – Gitsa.

To our reporter, he told the other side of the issue of the quarrels the two have with each other. Madjarski claims that a little more than 2 years ago he worked in the tavern “Nashentsi” opposite the fire station, where he introduced many changes in the concept and cuisine of the establishment. According to him, his relationship with Gitsa was more than good, and shortly after that he decided to rent his other restaurant – “Nashentsi Pro” from his boss. Everything went well, the two continued to maintain friendly relations, and even, according to Madjarski, Beshkov regularly called him and asked for advice about his establishment across from the fire station. And so until November 2023.

According to Tihomir, he decided to help with the development of another pub near Vratsa, which his friend was opening. According to Madjarski, Gitsa found out about this and started raising scandals, without there being any tension between them until then.

“He started coming to my restaurant and explaining in front of customers how very soon this establishment may be out of business and my staff will be left on the street. I don’t know where the problem came from, but most likely it’s because I helped a friend develop a business in the same field,” says Madjarski.

According to him, the term of the lease of “Nashentsi Pro” expired on December 1st, and they had an additional agreement with Gitsa that the establishment would continue to be managed by Tihomir until the end of the month – December 31st inclusive.

“I rented it for December as well, since we already had many reservations during the holidays and banquets,” adds Tihomir.

Although he had taken the money for the rent, however, Gitsa continued to periodically go to the restaurant that he had given to Madjarski, and explained to the staff and customers that the restaurant might close its doors tomorrow.

“In my opinion, these stories scared our customers and dozens of people started canceling reservations en masse, which was a blow to my business. The staff stopped coming to work, most likely because they were scared by Gitsa’s words, and that is exactly why we had difficulties serving people on New Year’s Eve. At that time, out of 11 people, only 2 came to work, which, as you understand, is overwhelming for dealing with the restaurant’s full capacity, and with such a rich festive menu,” Madjarski also says.

“It is also not true that I have delayed the payment of electricity, water and gas bills. I wanted to transfer the lots to my name so that I would receive the invoices directly, but Angel never wanted that to happen. Instead, he brought me the notes with the obligations days after they came out, which resulted in the delay in their payment that he was talking about,” Tihomir is emphatic.

The height of the discord between Madjarski and Gitsa was on January 1, shortly before noon. According to Tihomir, while he was sitting with his wife in the restaurant’s office and they were about to clean up after the party, Angel Beshkov and his wife flew in.

“They entered our place, and Gitsa was carrying a chain with which she was about to close the restaurant. He asked us what else we were looking for here and told us to leave his property immediately, then started beating me with his hands and the metal chain. He screamed that I was a wretch, a wretch and a wretch, at which point I had no choice but to leave the establishment, as any person who is humiliated and beaten would do,” says Madjarski.

“We were actually supposed to vacate the site on January 1, but that would happen after we cleaned everything up after New Year’s Eve. You yourself understand that with a full restaurant and 2 staff members who have worked for over 10 hours, the restaurant can be clean already in the morning, and after the New Year, which is celebrated everywhere until the wee hours of the day,” adds Tihomir .

“I’m interested, since it was a problem that it was not cleaned, and again, until a few hours ago there were customers, why then until January 3 Beshkov and his wife had not cleaned, but the “stink”, as he calls it , you were still there,” Madjarski asks.

According to him, after the scandal on the first day of the year, Beshkov stopped answering his phone and did not want to unlock it anymore, so that Tikhomir could take out what was his from the inside. He claims that there are dishes, equipment, food, alcohol and soft drinks in the object, which he naturally wants to take away because they are his.

“For the past 2 years, in addition to helping Gitsa with his restaurant, my staff and I have managed to create a cozy atmosphere in “Nashentsi Pro”, as well as to offer people a higher level of cuisine, with new additions to the menu and always fresh food. I don’t know why, however, this person decided that he had to ruin my business just because I helped a friend of mine developing a business in the same field,” wonders Tihomir Madjarski.

01/05/2024, 08:50 a.m

4394

2