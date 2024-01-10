The terrible death of a Hungarian skier in Austria

A Hungarian man was walking down an Austrian ski slope, fell into a ravine and died.

A 68-year-old Hungarian man died while skiing in Austria, reports RTL.

The skier was traveling from Hochkart towards Lassing when he took off his skis to continue his descent on foot through the wooded area. While hiking, he fell 20 meters from the cliff face and died.

According to the local press, two hours after the accident in the Ybbstal Alps, the mountain rescuers of the nearby Göstling settlement were alerted, and they set out to search for the man. Following the tracks of the skier, they finally found the rock face and the body.

It is not yet clear why he tried to get down the mountain like that.

