The terrible disease that appeared in two very busy US airports

In the last few hours, health authorities warned about a passenger who used two Washington DC airports. According to the information, this is a confirmed case of measles that could have affected not only those who shared flights with him, but also who used the same terminal. Given this situation, they urged residents of the United States who have been in that space to be alert for the appearance of symptoms.

The warning was issued by DC Health, the Department of Health of the US capital. According to the warning, which was reproduced by the New York Post, the main area where people may have been exposed was the international arrivals area of the main terminal of Washington-Dulles International Airport. Those who were there between 4 PM and 8 PM on January 3 were advised to closely monitor their health.

On the other hand, the traveler was in terminal A of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport the next day. Therefore, those who were there between 2:30 PM and 6:30 PM should also be alert. The disease was contracted by the passenger while he was outside the United States and may have been transmitted after arriving in the country on an international flight.

Warnings from Washington DC authorities due to a case of measles

Although the possibility of transmission of this measles case is low, according to DC Health’s own statement, residents were also urged to closely monitor their health. In this context, symptoms of the disease were recalled and what should be paid special attention to.

Authorities explained that symptoms usually appear in two stages. In the first of them, which usually begins between seven and fourteen days from the moment of infection, most people present high fever, cough, eye irritation and nose discomfort similar to those of an allergy. The second stage begins three to five days after the first symptoms appear. There, the rash appears on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body.

