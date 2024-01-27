The Tesla Model Y is the best-selling car in the world in 2023

#Tesla #Model #bestselling #car #world

The news had been in the air for some time, but the numbers were missing which, although still in the preliminary phase, say that Elon Musk’s electric vehicle was number 1 in sales last year globally

The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car in the world in 2023. The American brand built the historic milestone, being an electric car, on the three main global markets. The United States where it put approximately 385,900 units on the road, in China where it sold 456,394 units and in Europe where it recorded approximately 254,822 units sold for a total of 1.23 million. The Y prevailed over two Toyota models, the Rav 4 which stopped in 2023 at 1.07 million and the Corolla with 1.01 million.

A RECORD FOR 20 YEARS OF TESLA

Despite only being founded in 2003, the electric vehicle manufacturer triggered a sea change in the global automotive landscape, creating an electric model that broke record after record to become the first electric vehicle globally. Despite missing a small number of markets that have not yet released 2023 sales figures, the Model Y is in an unassailable position, with 1.23 million units sold.

price cuts are crucial

Price cuts over the year and Tesla’s reputation as a reliable and competitive electric vehicle manufacturer have fueled demand that was already high. As a result, Tesla has thus struck a chord with many consumers looking to purchase their first electric vehicle. Tesla’s official delivery data also shows that the Model Y accounted for two of Tesla’s three vehicles delivered last year.

TWO TOYOTAs ON THE PODIUM

In the world ranking after Tesla, the Toyora Rav4 and Corolla took the podium, two models that have a strong presence throughout the world: the Rav4 because it is an SUV and the Corolla because it is an attractive compact sedan as well as guaranteeing an offer which is really diverse. However, both models not yet having pure electric options, but only offering hybrid alternatives, perhaps more practical, have not been as appreciated as the Y by the market.

TOYOTA STILL N.1 IN THE WORLD

While Toyota still had a strong year in 2023, the Rav4 sold 1.07 million units currently globally compared to 1.02 million units in 2022, when it was the global market leader. Corolla, with all body types, occupies third place in the ranking with 1.01 million units.

