The themes that marked the week

Next year, the minimum value of Social Security old-age and disability pensions is 319.49 euros and 191.69 euros for survivors, which means that pensioners will not be able to receive less than this amount.

Fuel prices began to fall this week, with this reduction occurring both in the case of diesel and gasoline, according to the average prices published by the Directorate-General for Energy and Geology (DGEG).

On Monday, several ordinances were published in the Diário da República that update the value of several social benefits for 2024, including the family allowance. After all, what will happen to this amount paid by Social Security?

The value of the Social Support Index (IAS), which serves as a reference for calculating pensions or social benefits, will increase by 6% in 2024 to 509.26 euros, according to an order published in Diário da República.

It canceled the presentation of results, it was reported that it could be delisted, it lost market value and now it is preparing to be laid off – after all, what is happening at Farfetch?

