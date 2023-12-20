The third standings of 3FM Serious Request: €1,832,470

A personal message from the Glass House DJs: “Hi! Barend, Sophie and Wijnand here. Just a message from us from the Glass House. We would like to thank you all for all the pictures, all the actions in the country, the donations at the mailbox , the crazy and candid stories you share and that you come to us en masse every evening to wave in this glass house. We are about half way through, but far from finished. We will keep going until Christmas Eve!”

Line-up 3FM Serious Request

Many guests and artists visit the Glass House on the Grote Markt in Nijmegen. There will be more performances by others Only The Poets, Kraantje Pappie, Chef’Special, Ch!pz, René Froger, Lucas & Steve, Jody Bernal, De Staat in MEAU. The whole of the Netherlands is welcome to support the Glass House DJs until Christmas Eve, donate money, request a record and experience the performances on the big stage up close. Check out the entire line-up here.

