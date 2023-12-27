The three hypotheses in the case of the investigation at Ferma Dacilor, turned to ashes. “The victims were caught in their sleep”

#hypotheses #case #investigation #Ferma #Dacilor #turned #ashes #victims #caught #sleep

The tragedy at Ferma Dacilor mobilized impressive forces at the complex in Tohani. The investigation is led by the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Prahova Court.

Among the specialists is a team from the National Forensic Institute, as well as experts from INSEMEX Petroșani, who must clarify where the fire started.

Among the hypotheses would be a malfunction in the wood-fired boiler of the complex, a criminal hand, but also an overload of the electrical network.

The owner of the tourist complex, Cornel Dinića, was questioned along with other people, but he could not say anything because of the shock: he lost a son in the fire.

Driver: “Everyone says it was a scandal. Someone had a fight over there. I think it’s a criminal hand.”

The people’s statements are not yet confirmed by the police. According to them, they did not receive any call to 112 regarding a possible conflict. However, firefighters do not rule out any possibility.

Nicolae Tudoroiu, head of the ISU PH intervention: “From what I saw when the first crews arrived, the roof was on fire. It is true, from what I observed, that 50% of the roof was covered with photovoltaic panels. For now, we cannot say that it would be a likely source of fire. It was clearly noticed late and that is why the victims were caught in their sleep. Those on the ground floor evacuated, those in the attic, probably because of the stranger architecture of the evacuation hall, were surprised by the fire and smoke. We don’t know exactly.”

INSEMEX Petroșani specialists arrived at Ferma Dacilor – it is the supreme national authority that comes and investigates such catastrophes.

The investigation will also have to clarify whether or not the restaurant’s lobby complies with fire safety regulations. But this should have been noticed in the past checks of the fire department. The inspectors who came to the scene claim that it is not clear to them from the documents when it started working. Moreover, according to them, the premises did not have a fire safety permit.

Lt. Col. Şandru Răzvan, head of the ISU PH prevention inspection: According to the preliminary data, the last control was in 2019. Reporter: And were there any irregularities? Lt. Col. Şandru Răzvan, head of the ISU PH prevention inspection: Yes, several, one of which was solved during the control. One of the irregularities since then was not providing us with documents from which the moment of commissioning can be seen. Reporter: What can you tell us about the fire safety permit? Lt. Col. Şandru Răzvan, head of the ISU PH prevention inspection: From the data obtained at the first hour, this document was not issued on the basis of our unit.

For the irregularities found in 2019, the farm owner received 6 warnings. The prefect of the county stated that another control would have been carried out 3 years ago, but claims that he does not know how it ended.

The owner of the farm is called Cornel Dinicu, and in an interview given in July to a local journalist, he complained that the authorities had a hard time giving him permits. It would have taken 4 years to receive just the PUZ for the building that burned. Dinicu let it be understood that he picked her up without waiting for the act. According to DS, the restaurant had 5 rooms on the ground floor and 6 upstairs.

The “Ferma Dacilor” guesthouse, hidden among the vineyards of Dealu Mare, was a place sought by many tourists during the winter holidays as well as Easter. It ended up attracting foreigners too after the visit of a food vlogger who praised the food and traditional products you could find here.

On the other hand, the owner, Cornel Dinicu, has a controversial past. He was born in Mizil, but lives in Bucharest and has 5 children.

In an investigation carried out by “Romania, te iubesc”, a former underworld leader accused him of being involved in the theft of 1 kg of jewelry and 420 thousand dollars in 2000. A case then called by the press “Trunk Affair”.

The money was never recovered. According to G4Media journalists, in February 2000, Cornel Dinicu was arrested by the Prahova Police for illegal possession of a military weapon and was sentenced to two years in prison with suspension. IPJ Prahova could not confirm the information.

Horia Constantinescu, the president of the Consumer Protection Authority, praised the business at Ferma Dacilor in a post on Facebook last year and was proud to be friends with the owner for over 30 years.

The way in which “Ferma Dacilor” operated was also the subject of a file of the military section of the DNA, but the file was closed in March. Now, after the restaurant burned down, prosecutors will reopen the case, judicial sources claim.

