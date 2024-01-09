The three nuts that you should include in your daily diet to feel energetic

#nuts #include #daily #diet #feel #energetic

Nuts, considered by many nutritionists as fundamental elements in a healthy diet, not only stand out for their exquisite flavor and culinary versatility, but also for their nutritional benefits. Pablo Ojeda, well-known nutritionist, has revealed his three favorite nuts for their exceptional health value: almonds, walnuts and, sharing third place, pistachios and cashews.

They have a high nutritional value

Almonds, walnuts, pistachios and cashews, the most prominent nuts

Almonds, Ojeda’s favorites, stand out for their ability to maintain good glycemic control, being ideal even for people with diabetes due to their low glycemic index. Rich in vitamin E, healthy fats and minerals such as calcium, almonds offer almost 20 grams of protein per 100 grams, surpassing milk in the daily supply of calcium.

Nuts have high nutritional value

Walnuts, classified as contributing to improving the elasticity of blood vessels by the European Food Safety Authority (ESA), are essential for a balanced diet. Consuming 30 grams of walnuts daily can have significant benefits for cardiovascular health.

Pistachios and cashews, in third place according to Ojeda, offer different advantages. Pistachios, rich in fiber and with a strong satiating effect, are ideal for controlling hunger between meals and improving eye health. Cashews, in addition to being versatile in the kitchen, provide tryptophan, essential for the production of melatonin and serotonin, hormones linked to well-being and happiness.

Contributes to better cardiovascular health

The recommended daily amount is 30 grams

Moderate consumption of nuts stands out as crucial, since, despite their nutritional benefits, they have a high calorie content. The recommended daily amount is 30 grams, approximately a handful, to avoid digestive problems.

Incorporating nuts into the diet not only contributes to better cardiovascular health, but also helps maintain a balanced weight, controlling food intake and reducing snacking between meals. In addition, these foods, rich in iron and other minerals, enhance brain function and protect the heart.

Beyond their health benefits, nuts add a unique dimension to gastronomy, providing distinctive textures and flavors. Its versatility allows it to be used in a variety of dishes, from sweet recipes to savory options.

Read also