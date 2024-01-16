The three types of yogurt that are only good for your intestines

On a trip to the supermarket, it’s normal to get lost with the amount of yogurt that is available to buy. If you want to have a more balanced diet and at the same time protect your intestines, there are options that are better than others.

The Vidae website reveals the three varieties of yogurt that only bring you benefits. They take care of the intestinal flora and protect digestive health. Get to know them.

Greek yogurt

They mention that the whey is filtered, which gives it a thicker consistency. Helps you recover if your intestinal defenses are low. Contains between 8% and 16% protein.

Natural yogurt

It is ideal for those who want to take care of their diet and reduce the number of calories they consume. It is best to always read the label to understand its composition.

Kefir

It is a liquid and fermented dairy product. The most common milk to produce it is cow’s milk. Improves intestinal flora and contains high levels of vitamin B12, K2, calcium, magnesium and enzymes.

