The threshold for forced auction of private buildings that are 50 years old or above is planned to be lowered to 70% or 65% – RTHK

2023-12-19 HKT 16:40

2023-12-19%20HKT%2016:49″ title=”The compulsory auction threshold for private buildings between 50 and 59 years old located in “designated areas” will be reduced from 80% to 70%. (Hong Kong and Taiwan pictures)”> The compulsory auction threshold for private buildings between 50 and 59 years old in “designated areas” will be lowered from 80% to 70%. (Hong Kong and Taiwan pictures)

The government has submitted an amendment bill to the Legislative Council, proposing to lower the threshold for compulsory auction applications. For private buildings aged 50 years or above, the threshold will be lowered from the current 80% to 70% or 65%, depending on the age group.

The draft outline zoning plan lists seven designated areas, including Cheung Sha Wan and Sham Shui Po, Ma Tau Kok including Kowloon City and To Kwa Wan, Mong Kok, Sai Ying Pun and Sheung Wan; Tsuen Wan, Wan Chai and Yau Ma Tei.

For private buildings that are 50 to 59 years old, if they are located in “designated areas”, the relevant threshold will be lowered from 80% to 70%; if the buildings are in “non-designated areas”, the threshold for forced sale application will remain the same as the current one, at 80%.

For buildings between 60 and 69 years old, if they are located in “designated areas”, it is recommended that the compulsory auction threshold be reduced from the current 80% to 65%; if the buildings are in “non-designated areas”, the compulsory auction application threshold will be reduced from the current 80%. to 70%. If the building is over 70 years old, regardless of location, the compulsory auction threshold is recommended to be lowered from 80% to 65%.

The authorities pointed out that when selecting “designated areas”, they will select areas with more than 300 buildings aged 50 years or above and 200 or more buildings that have received mandatory building inspection notices.