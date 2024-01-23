The tiger mosquito is advancing rapidly, also in Antwerp: “Expect to see them emerge in many new locations next year” (Antwerp)

The tiger mosquito has striking stripes on its hind legs and is smaller than the common brown house mosquito. — © rr

Antwerp –

The researchers from the Institute of Tropical Medicine and Sciensano are concerned about the rapid increase in the number of tiger mosquitoes. In 2022, tiger mosquitoes were found at twelve locations, last year there were already 25. In addition to Wilrijk, there were also reports from Kapelle-op-den-Bos and Puurs.

Between May and October 2023, six hundred reports were received from citizens who may have spotted tiger mosquitoes. “From those photos we were able to identify 27 tiger mosquitoes,” says Javiero Rebolledo, epidemiologist at Sciensano. “The reports came from eighteen locations, fifteen of which were new compared to 2022.” In addition, there were also seven locations with tiger mosquitoes that were identified thanks to monitoring at highway parking lots.

“We expect that many new locations will emerge again next year,” says Isra Deblauw, entomologist at ITM. “We are very concerned about the rapid advance. We now have reports from many different places, from Wilrijk and Puurs to Lebbeke, and places around Leuven and Ghent. Most tiger mosquitoes travel with returning holidaymakers.” (Read more below photo)

Isra Deblauw places a tiger mosquito trap. — © rr

The tiger mosquito was found in Lebbeke and Wilrijk, near Campus Drie Eiken, in 2022 and the year before, which means that the mosquito species probably overwinters there. “It is important that we delay the establishment and spread as long as possible and prepare for the future. We urge the government to draw up an integrated plan of action with sufficient resources for prevention, monitoring and control.”

Viruses

The tiger mosquito causes a nuisance because it is a species of mosquito that is very aggressive and also attacks during the day. At the same time, the mosquito can transmit viruses such as dengue, chikungunya and Zika. In 2021, a 44-year-old British woman died from an acute dengue infection while on holiday in Nice, France. There was a local outbreak there at the time, which made dozens of people sick. Isra Deblauw: “On average, it takes five to ten years after the tiger mosquito has become established somewhere before a local outbreak occurs. For this you need a population of tiger mosquitoes, as well as travelers returning from Asia with an infection, for example. That chance is small for the time being, but we have to see that we can stop that for as long as possible.”

Tiger mosquitoes are controlled by exterminating the larvae with biological granules in breeding areas such as sewers. “The Nature and Forest Agency takes care of this. We do the monitoring,” says Isra Deblauw. “We also ask for the help of citizens. Both by asking for photos to be forwarded to the citizen science platform Mosquito Surveillance, and by making the garden mosquito-unfriendly yourself. Close rain barrels properly, make sure there is no water in buckets and pots, because these are ideal breeding grounds.”

Could the severe frost of the past two weeks perhaps help curb the advance of the tiger mosquito? Isra Deblauw fears not. “It has now been freezing to -7 for about two weeks, we know from studies that eggs can survive these freezing temperatures. Tiger mosquito eggs are very well protected by a hard layer that makes the eggs resistant to cold and drought.”

Info: www.muggensurveillance.be

