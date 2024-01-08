#time #factor #side

The Must boss, the prime minister and the defense minister about the threat of war against Sweden

THE SEAL. The security situation has only gotten worse in recent months.

This is why politicians and the military are now warning of war in Sweden in ever sharper terms.

– The time factor is not on our side, says Must manager Thomas Nilsson.

Yesterday, the Minister for Civil Defense Carl-Oskar Bohlin (M) said that “there could be war in Sweden”.

This morning, Commander-in-Chief Micael Bydén said with reference to Ukraine that all Swedes must ask themselves the question: “If this happens here, do I have things in place?”

Defense Minister Pål Jonson (M) said in his speech at the People & Defense National Conference today that “the war can come – also to us”.

It is recent events that prompt the new way of expressing oneself, according to the Minister of Defence.

– Yes, the security situation has continued to deteriorate in recent months. It is partly about how the war in Ukraine is developing, that there is uncertainty on both sides of the Atlantic regarding long-term support, but it is also about Russia putting its economy and its defense industry on a war footing. Therefore, it is urgent to build a stronger total defense and become full members of NATO, says Pål Jonson.

Kristersson: You have to take this seriously

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson says that the government’s tone is about calling for seriousness.

– You can express it in different ways. To increase defense appropriations by 27 billion, that’s an Excel-like way of putting it. Maybe not everyone thinks it’s as dramatic, he says during a press conference.

– You have to take this seriously. But don’t be paralyzed by it. We take it seriously so that people can live their lives as usual. We don’t want to be in a war situation. We do not want to be a country that crouches during the war. But if you want to be able to live your life as usual, you have to protect yourself against it.

The Prime Minister calls it “a useful transparency”.

– We have to say it like it is. We cannot say to the Swedish people, “we are well prepared”, if we are not well prepared. You have to tell us what you do and how you see the world.

full screen Ulf Kristersson under Folk & Försvar. Photo: Andreas Bardell

Could end up with Russian soldiers on Swedish soil

Thomas Nilsson is head of Must, the military intelligence and security service.

He is concerned with assessing Russian capabilities and Russia’s intentions.

For him, in the latter case there is an obvious breaking point:

The full scale invasion of Ukraine. A clear way for Russia to show intention, that it was prepared to resort to violence against a neighboring country.

But it has gotten worse since then.

According to Thomas Nilsson, it is about the language Russia uses towards the West, how to communicate about spheres of interest and security zones, but also about “incidents with aggressive behavior across the Baltic Sea”.

– Preparations are being made in a wide range of areas in society for what we judge to be a long-term conflict with the West.

This is what could end up with Russian soldiers on Swedish soil.

– I don’t think you can exclude anything from these scenarios. It is enough to look at the map and consider the Russian interests that exist in our area of ​​the Baltic Sea. It is Kaliningrad and the St. Petersburg area, it is the Kola Peninsula.

– Our assessment is that there are strong Russian interests, and will remain so. We must have that as a starting point.

Right now, much of the Russian ground forces are tied up in Ukraine, says Thomas Nilsson.

The Russians have lost hundreds of thousands of wounded and dead, and quantities of technical equipment.

How long it takes for them to build up depends on Russia’s economy, how much support Putin receives from other countries, and how well Western sanctions hold up.

– It is one of the questions that we and most intelligence services in the West are currently looking at and studying.

full screen Must manager Thomas Nilsson. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT / TT News Agency

“Must act here and now”

Estimates of how long Russia needs to rebuild its military vary, between 3 and 10 years.

– I don’t want to get into exact years. But the situation we are in and the assessment of Russia should not lead us to conclude that we have a respite. That we can wait. We must act here and now. The time factor is not on our side.

The reason is that Russia has converted to a war economy, while the defense forces in Sweden and most other western countries are still in a growth phase, according to the Must manager.

– Our interpretation is that Russia, not least during the autumn, has appeared in a way, via comments from Putin and the Kremlin, which indicates that they perceive that time is working for them. They process both the will to resist and the power in Ukraine, but also in those who support Ukraine quite a lot, says Thomas Nilsson.