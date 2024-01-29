#Times #NATO #prepare #Russian #missile #attacks #targets #Europe

Analysts: In the direction of Avdijivka, the occupiers are constantly changing tactics

The Tsirskaya Okhota restaurant fell into Russian hands, but the Ukrainian armed forces later pushed out the attackers, the Institute of Military Research (ISW) writes.

The Russian occupiers recently announced the advance of the Avdijivka district, because on January 28 there were battles for positions in the area.

According to ISW, yesterday’s geolocation video shows that the occupiers have advanced north of Stepnoje (northwest of Avdijivka) and southeast of Pervomaisk (southwest of Avdijivka).

Freeze frame/Images from Avdijivka

The fighting continued:

to the northwest of Avdijivka, in the area of ​​Ocheretin, Novobachmutovka and Stepnoi;

near Avdijivka itself;

west of Avdijivka, in Tonenkoye area;

southwest of Avdijivka in Severnyj, Pervomaiskyj and Nevelskyj district.

The Times: NATO must prepare for Russian missile attacks on targets across Europe

Although the Russian Federation is currently focusing mainly on the war in Ukraine, Western countries are already worried that the aggressor country may encroach on the security of other European countries.

According to The Times, NATO will have to prepare for possible Russian strikes on targets across Europe, especially in Germany, if Moscow goes to war against the Alliance. High-ranking generals warn about this.

The commander of NATO’s military logistics center in Germany, Lt. Gen. Alexander Sollfrank, called on allies to simplify bureaucratic procedures that currently complicate the transfer of troops and equipment. Countries should also be allowed to use each other’s military equipment in times of crisis.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi/Telegram/War in Ukraine

“If we compare the war and the operations that took place ten or five years ago, we will understand that we have to admit that there is a tough fight ahead for the rear areas. We have to assume that the aggressor will use the entire spectrum of kinetic and non-kinetic forces to destroy the lines of communication, including in the rear,” notes A. Solfrankas.

The leaders of the alliance are convinced that they have little time to strengthen their defenses. They hope to reach an agreement by the July summit in Washington on the introduction of a “military Schengen” system that would allow military convoys to move freely through NATO countries.

Bild recently announced a possible war between Russia and the Allies.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also noted that NATO member countries should prepare for a possible Russian invasion.

The Washington Post warns that the Kremlin is full of optimism and confidence that it can successfully counter the West by establishing closer economic and diplomatic ties with China and the countries of the global south.

At the same time, The Telegraph noted that the Russians are talking about mobilizing their defense industry within the next three years, which means they aim to be at war for at least three to four years. As noted, if the West does not act, Ukraine risks losing the war, and now there are alarming signals that the Russian military will advance further.

Analysts: Any ceasefire will benefit Russia

Any ceasefire would be beneficial to Russia, as it would give it time to recover and regroup for future offensive campaigns and strengthen control over occupied territories, the Institute for Military Research (ISW) writes.

In addition, Russia’s maximalist goals related to the further conquest of territories in Ukraine will not change.

ISW notes that Russian “players” may pretend to be interested in offering concessions on Ukraine’s place in Western institutions in order to encourage the West to make preemptive concessions on Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

photo from Andrijas Rybalkos Facebook profile/Ukrainian soldiers at the front

Reports of Putin’s openness to backroom negotiations do not mention Russia’s desire to relinquish any occupied Ukrainian territory. Russian officials continue to point out that Putin’s maximalist goals are for Russia to annex occupied Ukrainian territories or gain additional territorial gains in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO is a long-term process that will not begin immediately after any ceasefire, so Russia may try to temporarily pretend to agree to these demands in order to establish control over the occupied territories as soon as possible.

Military analysts noted that there is no reason to believe that Putin will not abandon any commitments to allow Ukraine to integrate into Western political, economic and military institutions as long as the Russian military can achieve its goals of preventing Ukraine from doing so. V. Putin has already violated Russia’s previous commitments not to violate Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including in 1991 and 1994. seized Crimea.

