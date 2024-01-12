The tiny nuclear battery promises a future without charging, and it will already arrive in 2025

#tiny #nuclear #battery #promises #future #charging #arrive

Chinese startup Betavolt has developed a nuclear battery that can produce electricity for 50 years without recharging or maintenance – using the beta radioactive isotope Nickel 63 in a module smaller than a coin. Currently undergoing pilot testing, this next-generation battery is intended for mass production in devices such as smartphones and drones. The energy storage is also equipped with safety features such as no external radiation and resistance to extreme temperatures. The technology itself was originally developed in the Soviet Union and the United States for spacecraft and has now been miniaturized as part of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, and Betavolt is already planning a 1-watt battery for devices requiring long-life power by 2025.

Betavolt’s nuclear battery, which is currently in the experimental testing phase, is in principle confidently moving towards mass production. The tool targets a wide range of commercial electronic devices, including smartphones, drones and more. According to the company’s ideas, the technology will especially excel in sectors that require long-lasting power supplies – so this may be the original target area: space flight, but artificial intelligence-based equipment, medical devices, microprocessors, advanced sensors and even micro-robots are also discussed. Accordingly, Betavolt also hopes that the battery will bring China to the forefront of the Artificial Intelligence technological revolution.

The principle of operation of the battery is based on converting the energy released by decaying isotopes into electric current – a concept that was already investigated with such batteries in the 20th century. Historically, the United States and the Soviet Union adapted this technology for spaceships, underwater systems, and remote science stations, but their size and high cost hindered their spread even then.

The goal was therefore miniaturization, which has now been realized within the framework of China’s 14th five-year plan. The development of similar “atomic elements” is also in an advanced state in various research institutes in the USA and Europe.

Betavolt’s introductory model produces 100 microwatts of power and 3V voltage in a compact 15x15x5 cubic millimeter module. By 2025, the company wants to increase this to a 1-watt battery. The small size of these batteries allows them to be used in series and thus generate more power. The result could be mobile phones that never need to be charged, or drones that can fly almost forever.

The layered design of nuclear batteries prevents fire or explosion from a sudden shock and operates efficiently in a temperature range of -60 degrees Celsius to 120 degrees Celsius.

In accordance with everything, Betavolt stresses that their nuclear batteries are completely safe, they do not emit external radiation, so they are also suitable for powering sensitive instruments such as medical devices. After the decay, the isotope is transformed into a stable, non-radioactive form of copper, and therefore does not represent an environmental hazard or pollution.​

(Image: Betavolt)

Correction (12.01.2024): To correct our reader, we have corrected that the element actually contains the beta radioactive isotope Nickel 63. Thanks for the comment!



