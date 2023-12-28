the Top 2000 Café is a well-oiled fun machine

#Top #Café #welloiled #fun #machine

For 25 editions, the Top 2000 has been a huge success for NPO Radio 2 between Christmas and the New Year. Listeners from all over the country come to the Top 2000 Café in Hilversum for 50 minutes of live radio.

28 December 2023, 18:08

A smooth man in a red suit conducts 150 enthusiastic people in the media museum Beeld & Geluid in Hilversum from left to right to music by Snollebollekes. The crowd warmer is busy with the audience who will be allowed to enter the Top 2000 café in a few minutes. He makes jokes, organizes a dance battle and quickly gets the already cheerful audience very enthusiastic.

On the hour he abruptly interrupts the rushing. They are not allowed to be heard in the radio news, which is read out a little further away in the studio. A fragment of news comes in, about the water level or the war in Gaza, until the volume is turned down. After the news, the festive atmosphere quickly returns and the excited crowd enters the café in a long polonaise, dancing and singing.

This includes Kelly van Eck (41) and her family. She is happy that her teenage children also like the Top 2000. ‘It’s a list of everyone, young and old. This is fun for everyone, for my daughter there was just a Taylor Swift song.’ The feeling of solidarity is most important to her: ‘That is different from when you put on a playlist.’

December tradition



Since midnight on Christmas Day, NPO Radio 2 has been broadcasting the Top 2000 for the 25th time. Listeners voted for their favorite songs and until New Year’s Eve they will hear the two thousand most popular ones on the radio. For many Dutch people, the Top 2000 is a tradition: according to NPO Radio 2, the broadcasts reach approximately 10 million people. Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody was number 1 twenty times – including this year.

People rush into the café when their time slot starts. Image Simon Lenskens for de Volkskrant

The café, started in 2010, is a well-oiled conviviality factory. During the 168 hours that the Top 2000 lasts, there is room for 150 visitors each time – day and night, in time slots of fifty minutes. That is a total of 25,200 visitors. Since tickets are no longer sold at the door, there are no longer huge queues at the Mediapark. The tickets are now only available online and this year they sold out within an hour and a half.

It is a real café with a bar, rugs on the floor and wooden tables of the neighborhood café type. Visitors look into the radio studio where the DJs make the broadcasts. During the commercial breaks around the news, the café is quickly cleaned every hour and the audience is changed. The time in the café is short, but visitors can also visit the Top 2000 tent before and after their visit. There is an extensive programming with events such as ‘An hour of Abba’, karaoke roulette and games with DJs.

‘Just a very good atmosphere’



Lenneke Lejeune (48) drove two hours from Roermond with her husband Armand (58), son Lucas (20) and his friend Stef Borgers (20) for their hour in the café. It’s totally worth it, she thinks: ‘There’s just a really good atmosphere here.’ Armand teaches computer science at a high school and has his students practice Excel with data from Top 2000 voting lists.

Son Lucas dreams of one day making the switch from the café to the radio studio: he already has his own radio program on the local broadcaster ML5. The tradition of the Top 2000 is a permanent fixture in the family’s life. When the café was completely digital in 2020 due to corona, Armand was there via Zoom. “That was a real boost at the time,” he says.

As soon as Rammstein’s America starts, the volume in the café is turned up considerably. Employees hand out American flags and fireworks are set off during the chorus. A little later all the phone lights go up at Grab my hand from Nick & Simon.

DJ Wouter van der Goes sets the mood for the people in the café and the listeners at home. Image Simon Lenskens for de Volkskrant

DJ Wouter van der Goes stands at the front of the café, separated from the visitors by a glass screen. Here from the studio he says he feels the perfect atmosphere: ‘In this crazy café it’s like in your favorite café all day long at 12:30 on Saturday, even at 7 o’clock in the morning. Everyone is happy, everyone is cheerful.’

Hold up two balls



During a Top 2000 broadcast, Van der Goes has two balls to keep up: in addition to the listeners at home, he also has to entertain and enthuse the people in the café. The DJs can talk to the café visitors without it being heard on the radio. “The challenge is to get the people in the café involved without bothering the people at home,” he says.

The DJ is also the driver of the café visitors. Van der Goes greets the café at the start of his shift: ‘We were just a bit stressed because the commercials started too early, but are we going to make it a nice hour?’ The cafe cheers.

When it is time to leave the café, the energy is still high among the visitors. In Sound & Vision, Guardian Angel by the young folk singer Marco Schuitmaker is presented. The visitors run out of the café as if they are reaching a finish line, while the visitors clap and cheer for them for the next hour. Another pleasant hour in the Top 2000 Café.

