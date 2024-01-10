The top five cancer screening tests you should do in 2024

#top #cancer #screening #tests

Screening exams can be powerful weapons in detecting cancer at an early stage.

The American Cancer Society has revealed the five main cancer screening tests that everyone should do in 2024.

Mammography

Women over 40 should talk to their doctor about scheduling a mammogram. Starting at age 45, women should have a mammogram annually.

Colonoscopy

Colorectal cancer screening can save lives. For people at average risk, there is a test that can be done at home with a doctor’s prescription. This test is recommended every two years.

For people at higher risk, you must consult a health professional who will be able to direct you to the right place. However, a colonoscopy is recommended for at-risk people over the age of 45.

Prostate cancer

Tests for prostate cancer are also recommended for all men over the age of 45. At age 50, screening should also be annual.

Pap test and HPV test

Cervical cancer is often caused by HPV. Screening is a simple procedure that all women over the age of 25 should do every year.

Two tests are used in Quebec for cervical cancer screening: the Papanicolaou test (Pap test) and the HPV detection test (HPV test).

The Pap test aims to detect abnormal cells and precancerous lesions on the cervix.

The HPV test aims to detect the presence of human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV infection occurs before abnormal cells or precancerous lesions appear.

Lung cancer

Smokers, former smokers, or those who are at risk of developing lung cancer should have screening tests from the age of 50.

In Quebec, there has been a lung cancer screening demonstration project since 2021.

Screening for lung cancer is done by annual low-dose axial tomography.

Depending on the results, your doctor may also order additional tests.