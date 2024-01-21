The top of the range crossover coming from China makes its rivals tremble: a top of the range at very attractive prices, it will become popular in Europe

#top #range #crossover #coming #China #rivals #tremble #top #range #attractive #prices #popular #Europe

Today we will tell you about a new crossover that comes from China, and which wants to rout the competition. Here are all the details on the jewel.

2023 was a historic year for China’s commitment to the world of four wheels. Indeed, the country of the Dragon has overtaken Japan to become the one that sells the most cars in the entire planet, importing well over 5 million vehicles. This is an exceptional result, which demonstrates how much the commitment made in recent years is giving the desired results, with all due respect to European competition.

Chinese crossover – Derapate.it

Certainly, in the Old Continent one cannot rest assured, also in light of the latest declarations of Carlos Tavares. Indeed, the CEO of Stellantis has made it known that for now it is impossible to think of lowering the prices of electric carssomething already done by Tesla and what time will it also do Volkswagen. In fact, they will only be able to decrease when production costs decrease, and for the moment it still seems to be a process far from being completed.

In the meantime, China continues to reveal some exciting news, with a new crossover just revealed. Obviously, it is a zero-emission vehicle, the production of which was carried out in conditions very favorable to sustainable mobility. In fact, the materials are completely ecological, with a clear cut in the use of carbon and anything that is polluting.

Crossover, let’s discover the Fisker Ocean Extreme Monterey

New developments on the market are constantly arriving from China, and today it is good to talk about the Fisker Ocean Extreme Monterey Edition, a finely crafted crossover. The model will be available starting from the second half of 2024, and is a turning point when it comes to this segment. Obviously, we are talking about a full electric road monster, like most of the cars that come from the country of the Dragon.

Fisker Ocean Extreme in mostra (Fisker) – Derapate.it

The car is named after coastal Northern California, and it must be said that on the technical front the data is interesting, such as the 707 km of pre-established autonomy. This figure is calculated based on the WLTP cycle in Europe, and is the absolute leader of crossovers in this segment in terms of mileage between one charge and another. The data relating to the carbon impact is also excellent, with the use of 50 kg of recycled and organic materials used in production.

Furthermore, the construction phases took place in a low carbon impact factory, with solar panels integrated into the roof. They reach the figure of 2,400 km of annual autonomy. Therefore, we are faced with a truly revolutionary SUV, even if for the moment its price has not been disclosed, nor whether it will be available in Europe and throughout the world. Certainly, continuous innovations are arriving from China on the four-wheel front, with zero-emission products that scare the competition due to their quality and purchase costs, which are generally always very low.