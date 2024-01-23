The top Vivo X100 Pro will arrive in the Czech Republic in January with an extra gift

#top #Vivo #X100 #Pro #arrive #Czech #Republic #January #extra #gift

The Czech market will be quite busy again this year in the area of ​​the most equipped phones. In addition to the regulars, the still somewhat exotic Vivo X100 Pro will join, which boasts a large and high-quality display, a powerful processor and very impressive photo equipment.

It has a 6.78″ AMOLED LTPO display with a high resolution, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a really high brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The edges of the display are slightly curved. The phone is robust and does not lack increased resistance to water and dust IP68. It is installed the modern Dimensity 9300 from MediaTek or the latest Android 14.

However, the greatest emphasis is placed on the cameras. Vivo X100 Pro has three on the back. It all starts with the main 1″ Sony IMX989 sensor with 50 megapixels and optical image stabilization. Next in line is a 50 megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an impressive 150° field of view. Finally, there is a 50 megapixel telephoto lens that prides itself on being the first of its kind to be certified by Zeiss. The apochromatically corrected optics of the lens should enable focusing on all basic colors, thus brightening the entire image.The focal length of 100 mm allows optically 4.3x lossless zoom and a total of up to 100x zoom is possible.

The manufacturer has now finally revealed when we will see it on the shelves of Czech stores. The new X100 Pro will go on sale on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 and has been priced at 26,999 CZK. In selected stores, you can also look forward to a nice gift in the form of Vivo TWS 2 ANC wireless headphones, the regular price of which is just under 3 thousand crowns. We are already testing the new product, you can see what is hidden in the sales package.

Dimensions164.1 × 75.3 × 8.9 mm, 225 g DisplayAMOLED, 6.78″ (2800 × 1260 px) Camera50 Mpx, video: 7680 × 4320 px, 30 FPSProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 9300, 1×3.25 GHz + 4×2.85 GHz + 3×2 GHz Memory RAM: 16 GB, Storage: 512 GB, no Battery 5,400 mAh