The topic of stickers comes back. Apparently the police issue tickets to those who have not removed them

The law changed on September 4, 2022. At that time, vehicle cards and inspection stickers were no longer issued. Registration stickers ceased to have any legal significance

The topic of stickers has returned due to the obligation to re-register, which came into force on January 1 this year. The question arises: What if the numbers on the sticker do not match?

What changed on September 4, 2022? From that date, issuing vehicle cards and control stickers (so-called registration stickers) is no longer necessary, because vehicle registration authorities and road traffic control authorities have access to the Central Vehicle Register (CEP). Thanks to the mPojazd application, the car owner can also check the vehicle’s history online.

Thanks to the change in these regulations, owners from September 4 this year will save PLN 94.5 when registering a passenger car, e.g. imported from abroad (vehicle card – PLN 75, inspection sticker – PLN 18.5, registration fee – PLN 1), and in the case of registering a vehicle previously registered in the territory of the Republic of Poland and without keeping the existing license plates – PLN 19 (control sticker – PLN 18.50, registration fee – PLN 0.50) – we read in the announcement of the Ministry of Infrastructure published after the introduction of the regulations in question.

You can find articles on the Internet suggesting that some drivers risk getting fined because of the registration sticker. Why? After all, the new regulations do not oblige drivers to remove them or penalize them for driving with the sticker still on. So where did the idea for the mandate come from?

Supposedly, the risk group includes those drivers who have re-registered their car (e.g. after purchasing it from the previous owner), put on new plates, but have not removed the sticker from the window, so it has a different number than the one on the registration certificate. It’s not true. On September 4, 2022, registration stickers stopped being issued and ceased to have any legal significance. It doesn’t matter what is written on them or whether their numbers match the numbers on the boards. There is no penalty for this. This is one of many internet myths.

The reason for the return of the issue of registration stickers is the regulations that came into force on January 1, 2024. From that date, we are obliged to re-register the car 30 days after purchasing it. Until now, you only had to report the purchase or sale of a vehicle to the office, but there was no obligation to re-register the car. It is this regulation that can significantly reduce the number of cars with black license plates, although – as we mentioned – the end of these plates is out of the question.

Anyone who does not re-register will be subject to penalties:

PLN 500 for the vehicle owner who has not submitted an application for vehicle registration within 30 days;

PLN 250 for the owner of a registered vehicle who did not notify the starosta about the sale of the vehicle;

PLN 1,000 for entrepreneurs running a business in the field of vehicle trading.

New owners of cars with black plates who want to keep the black plates at all costs will have to accept a fine of PLN 500 from this year.