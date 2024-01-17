The topic of the famous yacht foundation returns. “I guess they’d rather go to jail than brag” [OPINIA]

#topic #famous #yacht #foundation #returns #guess #theyd #jail #brag #OPINIA

Oh, what a great idea that was! What is the best way to make Poland better talked about in the world? Of course, that’s right: create a new foundation. This is the belief that the Law and Justice government has reached.

The foundation was established – both Polish and national at the same time. Polish National Foundation. Years have passed, it’s high time to show off the results of many years of work. For unknown reasons, however, the foundation’s owners do not want to do this.

PFN. Big money, great results?

The Polish National Foundation was established in 2016. The money for its operation was provided by companies controlled by the State Treasury.

Calculations of the Supreme Audit Office show that, in accordance with the foundation’s statute and concluded agreements, by 2026 PLN 633.75 million should be transferred to the foundation’s accounts. Several hundred million PLN have already been received. A lot of? Maybe a lot, but considering the assumptions that guided the creators of the concept, it’s basically a pittance.

“The Polish National Foundation, constituting a kind of platform for cooperation between the largest companies with State Treasury participation, will enable the implementation of hitherto unattained projects on an international scale, while guaranteeing the achievement of a synergy effect,” the government stated in March 2017 in response to one of the parliamentary interpellations.

“BoCovid”

NIK auditors decided to check the effects of the activities of the foundation, the Polish vehicle to the world, in November 2020. However, the management board of the Polish National Foundation asked the auditors to be patient – “because of Covid”. The foundation’s authorities cited the difficult epidemic situation, which reportedly limited the ability to prepare the requested documents.

However, time passed and the documents – apart from general ones – were not made available to auditors in 2020 and were not available in 2021 or 2022. The Polish National Foundation informed the Supreme Audit Office that the auditors have no right to control PFN. This is because, as the heads of the foundation recognized, it is neither a state administration body nor a state legal person or organizational unit.

NIK even submitted a notification to the prosecutor’s office in April 2021. However, she refused to initiate an investigation.

Threat of prison time

The managers of PFN are obviously wrong. Joke. 2 section 3 of the Act on the Supreme Audit Office states that ‘the Supreme Audit Office may also control the activities of other organizational units and economic entities (entrepreneurs) to the extent to which they use state or municipal property or funds and fulfill their financial obligations to the state’.

The Polish National Foundation was and is maintained from the funds of companies controlled by the State Treasury. Moreover, three of the founders of PFN are sole shareholder companies of the State Treasury.

In practice, therefore, the money transferred to the foundation’s bank accounts was, at least in part, state funds. And that’s what NIK is for – to check how state money is spent.

It is worth recalling here: in accordance with Art. 98 of the Act on the Supreme Audit Office, preventing or hindering the performance of official duties by auditors, in particular by failing to submit documents or inspections for inspection, is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Unknown successes

However, leaving the regulations aside, let’s consider one thing: What do the managers of the Polish National Foundation want to hide? What problems does the foundation have with having Supreme Audit Office auditors verify documents, check expenses, and assess the efficiency of spending public funds?

What’s wrong with the fact that after a few years of operation, a state body will check whether it has actually been possible to implement ‘never before achieved projects on an international scale while guaranteeing the achievement of synergy effects’?

Or maybe the problem is that the media has repeatedly reported doubts about the spending of funds by PFN?

Maybe someone is afraid that the financing of business activities of publicists supporting the previous government will be checked, who – as it was reported on virtualmedia.pl – received millions of PLN to promote Poland’s good name around the world?

So many questions, so few answers. But I have a feeling we’ll find out more soon. AND It is possible that then we will better understand why some people preferred to risk imprisonment rather than hand over the documents.

Patryk Słowik is a journalist at Wirtualna Polska

